Health Force to offer COVID vaccines, boosters at Florence Center Friday, Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Health Force, LLC, will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations Friday from 2-5 p.m. and Saturday 10-2 p.m. at the Florence Center, located at 3300 W Radio Dr, Florence, S.C. 29501.

Vaccines are free to the public and available on a first come, first served basis. Health Force will also offer rapid COVID-19 testing on site to those interested.

There are three vaccines that will be offered by Health Force to those ages 12-and-up.

One is through Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson and only requires one shot to be effective.

Another is Moderna, which requires a follow-up shot within 28 days.

The final vaccine option is Pfizer, which requires a follow-up shot within 21 days.

Health Force is now offering the booster for all three vaccines. Those interested will have their preference.

No appointment is necessary, however if a reservation is desired, contact: Health Force at 1–844-579-1500 or www.HealthForceUs.com.