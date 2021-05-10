Healthcare Heroes Truck visits MUSC Health Florence on 2021 Hope Tour

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Healthcare Heroes Truck visited MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center on Monday as part of the 2021 Hope Tour.
The bus also stopped at MUSC Health-Marion Medical Center as well.
“I just want to thank the Hospital Association for doing this," said Costa Cockfield, the Florence chief nursing officer at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center. "I know they did this last year as well.”
She it was needed now more than ever.
“This year we have hope now, now that we have the vaccine,” Cockfield said. “I appreciate the fact that they are recognizing all health care heroes. Of course, it is Hospital Week and Nurses Week and just a great time to celebrate with our care team members what they have done this year past year with the pandemic and what they continue to do.”
She said the event just spreads some cheer and is a very much appreciated event.
To celebrate and honor South Carolina’s hospitals and health care workers in leading the COVID-19 battle for the past 14 months, the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) will visit every member hospital in the state with its Healthcare Heroes truck as part of the 2021 Hope Tour. The tour will travel from Upstate S.C. to the coast through Thursday, coinciding with national Nurse’s Week and Hospital Week.
“While 2020 was a year of fear that required our member hospitals’ bravery and fortitude, we want to honor what they are providing us in 2021: hope,” said Lara Hewitt, the SCHA vice president of workforce and member engagement. “Our health care heroes responded with resilience as they ramped up widespread testing operations and treated thousands of COVID-19 patients in need. Now, more than a year later, they are still providing high-quality care for patients while also leading the vaccination campaign that can finally end the pandemic.”
The SCHA 2021 Hope Tour began in Oconee and Anderson counties on May 3 and will travel across the state to each of SCHA’s more than 90 hospital and health system member facilities. The tour also included a special pitstop Sunday at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400, part of the NASCAR Cup Series, and concludes Thursday in Hilton Head.
SCHA’s Healthcare Heroes Truck is a mobile billboard that provides the opportunity for anyone to share a message of hope with South Carolina’s health care workforce. To have your message shared on the truck, just post to social media with the hashtag #SCHealthcareHeroes so it can be featured on the journey across the state.
“Frontline health care workers in our state’s hospitals and health systems remain the true heroes of COVID-19,” SCHA President and CEO Thornton Kirby said. “We want to make sure that doctors, nurses and all hospital employees are celebrated for their bravery, and for their unprecedented leadership in the vaccine rollout in South Carolina. We hope all South Carolinians will join us in recognizing the state’s amazing healthcare workforce.”