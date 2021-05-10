Healthcare Heroes Truck visits MUSC Health Florence on 2021 Hope Tour

“While 2020 was a year of fear that required our member hospitals’ bravery and fortitude, we want to honor what they are providing us in 2021: hope,” said Lara Hewitt, the SCHA vice president of workforce and member engagement. “Our health care heroes responded with resilience as they ramped up widespread testing operations and treated thousands of COVID-19 patients in need. Now, more than a year later, they are still providing high-quality care for patients while also leading the vaccination campaign that can finally end the pandemic.”

The SCHA 2021 Hope Tour began in Oconee and Anderson counties on May 3 and will travel across the state to each of SCHA’s more than 90 hospital and health system member facilities. The tour also included a special pitstop Sunday at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400, part of the NASCAR Cup Series, and concludes Thursday in Hilton Head.

SCHA’s Healthcare Heroes Truck is a mobile billboard that provides the opportunity for anyone to share a message of hope with South Carolina’s health care workforce. To have your message shared on the truck, just post to social media with the hashtag #SCHealthcareHeroes so it can be featured on the journey across the state.