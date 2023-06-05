LAKE CITY, S.C. — Healthy Me–Healthy SC put on a health clinic Saturday in Lake City — something it has done 18 times already across rural South Carolina — as part of a partnership between Clemson University and the Medical University of South Carolina.

Arrayed in a semicircle in the gym at Lake City High School was a collection of tables from vendors and MUSC Health Black River that offered participants advice on mental health, alcohol abuse, health screenings, DNA testing, lunch and, at the end, a food box.

One table offered free blood pressure testing machines so people can monitor their blood pressure from the comfort of their homes.

"We have a bunch of different health screenings available," said Mackenzie Sullivan, operations manager for Healthy Me – Healthy SC. "They're doing blood pressure, I believe glucose tests, nutrition screenings and also passing out food boxes as well as partners like Monlina Healthcare and have some health programs we're advertising in the community."

DNA SC was also on hand to collect DNA for MUSC's state-wide database that gives participants results for specific health conditions they may be predisposed to get as well as their ancestry.

Saturday's event was in line with the organization's mission.

"The mission of Healthy Me – Healthy SC is to reduce health care inequities and grow in underserved areas of South Carolina," Sullivan said.

The organization supports a range of health programs — including maternal and infant health, cancer prevention and behavioral health, she said.

"Our health clinics we put on fall under that chronic disease prevention umbrella," Sullivan said.

"We try to target areas where people don't have access to care, the nearest health care facility is far away. We try to connect people to local health care resources," Sullivan said.

The goal is to help people find what chronic conditions they may suffer from so they can get treatment and enjoy a better long-term outcome.

"This is our second clinic for our rural health division out of Florence," Sullivan said. The first clinic took place in Marion late last year.

"In the past couple of years we've actually held 18 clinics across South Carolina. We're seeing good feedback from the community. People just walk into the clinics and learn of resources we have available," she said.

Part of that resource supply is to make sure people who have the inability to pay for full-price health care are connected with the resources they need to get the health care necessary.

And there is another incentive offered at the clinics.

"People really love coming in for the food boxes; they are free. If you get your health screens you get your food box in the end," she said.

"We're just looking forward to serving the community. We're looking forward to people coming out to learn more about their health, connect them to health care resources in the community they might not be aware of," she said.