Healthy ways to get through the holidays

As the holiday season approaches, we often find ourselves under a lot of stress. There are many sources for these stressors that I won’t begin to list because the list could go on indefinitely.

Regardless of the source, being overwhelmed by stress can lead to a negative effect on our holiday experience as well as our health. Here are some suggestions to help you navigate holiday stress.

Remember to manage expectations, whether it’s those made by others or expectations you have of yourself. You are only one person, and you only have 24 hours in the day. Make sure that you take on only enough that you can realistically accomplish, with the time you have, and the resources available to you. Doing this will increase your chances of meeting those expectations.

In turn, you will hopefully decrease thoughts of failure and negative feelings associated with depression. Following this advice will ensure that you have ample time and resources for the things you need to maintain your health by reducing stress.

Keeping open lines of communication can also reduce stress during the holiday season. Don’t carry the burden of stress on your own. Talk to people you know and trust about the things on your mind and what you’re worried about over the holiday season. Vocalize your hopes, fears, and frustrations in a way that’s constructive and gets useful feedback. You’ll find it can relieve the stress associated with those thoughts. So don’t hold things in.

Last but certainly not least, be active. This doesn’t mean you have to be a gym rat. While being active can include going to the gym, it can also include going to holiday gatherings, or walking around the nearest mall while you shop. The important thing is to remain active and be interactive with others as an outlet to reduce stress and as a source of positivity.

These are just a few things that you could keep in mind to help reduce stress over the holiday season. I hope this holiday season finds you all in good health and prosperity. Happy holidays!