Hearing-impaired services return to Florence One Schools after more than 30 years

“My son Gage started school when he turned 3, and he was in Darlington County School District ever since then,” Nichol said. “It was kind of rough because my other two children are normal hearing children, so they have always attended school in Florence One. Having Gage finally be able to attend Florence One has been the best thing ever.”

Nichol said the social aspect of attending school in another district was the hardest part for her family.

“Our biggest struggle with Gage being in Darlington schools, especially as he got older, is that he wasn’t able to attend after-school things or go to dances and things like that because we just couldn’t drive back and forth all the time. He never really got to do the things that other students did,” Nichol said.

“I always wished that there was a program in Florence so that if there was an after-school activity that he wanted to do, he could. When Brian Denny (assistant superintendent of exceptional children) initially contacted me last school year and said that they were looking into this, I said that we would definitely take part in it.”

Nichol said that having all three of her children in Florence One has been great.