Heavy rain blows through Pee Dee, flash flood warnings posted

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Waves of low pressure that are part of a slow moving front will pass northeast through the Pee Dee Tuesday through Wednesday and bring rain.

"Two to four inches of rainfall is expected through early Wednesday morning with isolated higher amounts with the higher amounts now forecast off the coast, Mark Willis wrote in a briefing on Tuesday's storm.

Florence is forecast to receive 1-1.5 inches of rain while Marion is forecast to receive 2-4 inches. Areas north and west of Florence are forecast to receive less rain.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Some of the models have shifted the bulk of the higher precipitation amounts a bit further offshore for Wednesday and Thursday. We'll be reevaluating that throughout the day as there is still potential for unsettled weather later in the week," Willis wrote in the briefing.

Portions of the Pee Dee Tuesday afternoon were placed under flash flood warnings with most of them east of Interstate 95.

"Periods of heavy rainfall could produce flooding through tonight," according to the briefing. "Flooding could range from localized flooding to poor drainage in low lying areas to more dangerous flash flooding. The highest risk is easy of I-95, particularly areas closer to the coast."