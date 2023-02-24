FLORENCE, S.C. — Police Chief Allen Heidler

said Friday that police need to regain the public's trust.

Heidler spoke at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce's legislative breakfast.

“There’s a saying that I’m sure each of you have all heard before, and that is that ‘time heals all wounds,’” Heidler said. “Now that may generally be a true statement but when the wound is reopened repeatedly by lawless acts made by the very people sworn to protect their communities, that healing time has a tendency to stagnate.”

Heidler said accreditation — a voluntary process that ensures a police department is following standards — is one way to build back trust between law enforcement and citizens.

“Many years before the nationwide demand for police reform, the Florence Police Department had already ventured out on our own to become accredited by the South Carolina Police Accreditation Council and practice those reforms,” Heidler said. “We do this because we want our officers to be good cops and to follow the highest standards of police practices.”

To become accredited the department commits to maintain 284 standards and conduct audits of its practices. The department is expected to receive another three-year accreditation award on March 3.

“Since much of the violent crime and the nonviolent property crimes that we experience in the city of Florence and within the county of Florence overlap with multiple jurisdictions throughout the Pee Dee region, Sheriff Joye and I decided to introduce a viable and sustainable criminal intelligence sharing council,” Heidler said.

This council is called the Pee Dee Criminal Intelligence Council (PDCIC) and is open to all Pee Dee region law enforcement. The council has existed for two years and meets monthly. Through the council, law enforcement is able to share information about crime and repeating offenders throughout different jurisdictions.

“We’re having a lot of success linking criminal intelligence together from jurisdiction to jurisdiction and solving crime,” Heidler said.

Heidler also spoke on a violent crime task force that law enforcement participated in last year.

“The task force has been very proactive and effective at removing guns, drugs, and violent offenders from our streets,” Heidler said.

The chief cited two homicides committed in Florence in the last year and a half — the suspects in both were out of jail on bond in murder cases at the time.

This year legislation has been introduced that, if enacted, would make it harder to get criminal bonds. The Police Chiefs Association is planning to appear at the Statehouse to show support for the legislation as well as lobbying in support alongside the Sheriffs Association and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Association.

“The absolute best way to build trust between law enforcement and the citizens we serve is to ensure that our officers are always decent, kind, professional and respectful to everyone that they meet," Heidler said. "We accomplish this by providing them with the tools they need to do their job, body cameras to critique their responses, constant and continuous training, leadership and accountability.”

According to Heidler, out of 47,000 calls for police service, nine were complaints about Florence officers and one of those nine was verified as true.

Some of the steps taken to reverse a drop in the number of law enforcement officers included a pay increase, a broad marketing and recruitment campaign and looser tattoo and facial hair requirements. Florence Police Department officers were also sent out to recruit potential applicants.

“Today, however, I’m elated to tell you that in just the last year we’ve hired 21 qualified police officers,” Heidler said. “At this current time we only have two vacant positions that we can fill. Now that doesn’t mean all those new hires are patrolling the streets of Florence right now.”

Heidler said half of the 21 new hires finished 12 weeks of police academy training in addition to 12 weeks of field training while the remaining are still in different phases of training.

Heidler was the first of three speakers at the legislative breakfast. The others were Sheriff T.J. Joye and Chief of SLED, Mark Keel.