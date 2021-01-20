 Skip to main content
Help 4 Kids Florence definitely has a piece of my heart
CHILDHOOD HUNGER AWARENESS WEEK

Help 4 Kids Florence definitely has a piece of my heart

Childhood Hunger Awareness Week

Bags packed in a warehouse by Help 4 Kids Florence volunteers are ready for distribution to Florence County schools.

 DAVID YEAZELL, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

Fifth in a series

My daughter was teaching fifth grade, and the year was wrapping up. One of her students came to her desk and asked if he had to come to summer school.

She was pleased to tell him that he had done very well that year and had easily passed all the subjects. He did not need to attend summer school. She expected him to be proud and excited. But his face showed otherwise.

“But Teacher, if I don’t come to school this summer, I won’t have anything to eat,” he said. “Can I please come to summer school? Please?”

Hunger is a real problem. Our children are not to blame, but they are the ones who suffer.

When I first learned that a group of folks in Florence were working to create a ministry to assure school children had food to eat on the weekends, I was so excited. What a great idea!!

This was what would become Help 4 Kids Florence.

When they asked us to lend them warehouse space to get things started, we were thrilled to say YES!!

As the ministry grew, we were the proverbial flies on the wall watching all of the different parts come together. The window between our office and the warehouse provided a view as people came and went.

Donated food came in and went onto the shelves. It came from so many different places. A youth group, a scout troop, a church, a Sunday School, a collection box somewhere.

It really touched my heart when a child asked his friends to bring foods from the list instead of presents to his birthday party. Volunteers would stop in, when they had a bit of time, to organize the food so the next step would go more smoothly.

That next step was filling the bags. When a team came, our warehouse transformed. Tables were set up, and people crowded around the tables. An assembly line began.

The first person stamped an encouraging message on the bags. Each person down the table would place an item or two in the bag and pass it down the table. At the end they’d roll the top and place it in the boxes, carefully counting the number for each box.

Those teams were fun to watch. Laughter rang out. New friendships were being made. The groups varied. Scout troops. A Sunday School class. A garden club. A book club. A birthday party.

Of course, there the regulars who came the same evening or day every week. They were the faithful ones who kept it reliably happening.

The others that we saw were the runners or deliverers. They worked alone but were essential. They came each week to grab the boxes, carefully counting to be sure they had enough for all of the children at their assigned school. We would help them fill their trunk or car seats with the boxes.

Behind the scenes were lots of organizers. They would call us. “Another team can come tonight. Can you help them get set up?” or “Have all the boxes been picked up to be delivered?”

Help 4 Kids Florence finally got a permanent space with air conditioning and heat, where the tables could remain set up. They had room to grow. Things got mighty quiet beyond that window to our warehouse. We missed the bustle.

The ministry has grown and grown. The need is not going away. When I retire, I hope to get involved in a bigger way.

We can all be a part. Donate food, money, or time. The need is great.

FOOD DRIVE

Help 4 Kids Florence is collecting cans of Vienna sausages and No. 2 cans of Chef Boyardee pasta in pop-top cans during this week’s Childhood Hunger Awareness drive, which ends Sunday.

Donations can be dropped off at Savvy Magazine, 2011-B Second Loop Road; KJ Markets, 2300 Pamplico Highway, 525 S. Ebenezer; Calvary Baptist Church, 915 Cherokee Road; and Hoffmeyer Baptist, 2317 Hoffmeyer Road.

Anyone wanting to make a monetary donation can do so by sending it to Help 4 Kids, 252 S. Dargan St., Florence, SC 29506.

