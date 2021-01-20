Help 4 Kids Florence definitely has a piece of my heart

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Donated food came in and went onto the shelves. It came from so many different places. A youth group, a scout troop, a church, a Sunday School, a collection box somewhere.

It really touched my heart when a child asked his friends to bring foods from the list instead of presents to his birthday party. Volunteers would stop in, when they had a bit of time, to organize the food so the next step would go more smoothly.

That next step was filling the bags. When a team came, our warehouse transformed. Tables were set up, and people crowded around the tables. An assembly line began.

The first person stamped an encouraging message on the bags. Each person down the table would place an item or two in the bag and pass it down the table. At the end they’d roll the top and place it in the boxes, carefully counting the number for each box.

Those teams were fun to watch. Laughter rang out. New friendships were being made. The groups varied. Scout troops. A Sunday School class. A garden club. A book club. A birthday party.

Of course, there the regulars who came the same evening or day every week. They were the faithful ones who kept it reliably happening.