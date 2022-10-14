Help 4 Kids to celebrate 10th year with open house

FLORENCE, S.C. – Help 4 Kids Florence is celebrating its 10th year of helping meet the needs of food-insecure children in Florence County by providing them with bags of food to take home on weekends.

“In 10 years we have given out nearly one million bags of food,” Help 4 Kids Florence President Diane Welsh said. “It fills the weekend hunger gap. Food-insecure children may or may not have enough to eat on the weekends.”

Without the services provided by Help 4 Kids Florence hundreds of school children in Florence County would come to school on Monday morning hungry because they had no food on the weekend while they were home. Each Friday children at risk of being hungry get sent home with a bag of food for the weekend thanks to Help 4 Kids. Their goal is that these children return to school on Monday rested, fed, and ready to learn.

“We are beyond grateful to our amazing community for supporting this organization,” Welsh said. “We humbly reflect on how individuals, businesses, churches, school groups, and many others have helped make feeding hungry children possible.”

As an appreciation for these individuals and groups, Help 4 Kids Florence is hosting an open house on Tuesday at its warehouse, located at 2420 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence. The drop-in will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and the community is invited to come see a demonstration of people packing bags and learn more about this nonprofit organization, focused on seeing no public school child in Florence County goes hungry over the weekend.

Welsh said some people who support Help 4 Kids Florence have never been to their warehouse to see what they do.

“Seeing it makes a greater impact,” Welsh said.

She said invitations have gone out to supporters, but they want to invite the public to come by and see what they do.

Help 4 Kids Florence serves about 1,700 children in the public schools in Florence County. They provide bags of food for food insecure school children in 33 elementary schools and nine Head Starts. They also provide items for food pantries in seven high schools and middle schools, serving about 150 students.

The food comes from donations, Welsh said. They make purchases with grants received and monetary donations from individuals and businesses.

Help 4 Kids Florence provides two meals, two breakfasts and two snacks in the bags they send home with students on Fridays.

“We know it is not enough, but it helps,” Welsh said. “We know we are just a Band-Aid. There is a bigger issue.”

Welsh said about one in five children in Florence County are facing weekend hunger. She said when they started the program it was one in four.

Welsh said these are children who receive free or reduced school lunches. During COVID, she said they delivered food to churches, trailer parks and other places where these children could get access to the food.

Help 4 Kids works with a board of directors who meet weekly to plan for the weekly operation, finances and volunteers.

Welsh said they can pack about 300 bags per hour. They have a group of regulars who come on Tuesdays and are really fast at packing bags. They also have church groups, businesses and others that schedule regular times to come pack bags. GE, Central United Methodist Church, Medical Alliance, and Pepsi are some of those that volunteer regularly. She said on Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 there is an open packing session where anyone can come and help. However, since COVID, Welsh said, they have limited the operation to eight at one time. She said a lot of students who need to fill community service hours come during this time period, as well as families who want to do community service work together.

She said volunteers and donations are always needed.

Help 4 Kids Florence is an all-volunteer organization that officially began in April 2013, serving 193 bags weekly to food-insecure children. The group started out packing these bags at Atlan-Tec, a local business. As the mission grew, so did the need to serve more. Help 4 Kids Florence was blessed with a donation of a warehouse on Hoffmeyer Road.

Welsh said they invite anyone interested in fighting childhood hunger in the community to reach out to them. There are many ways to get involved, such as helping with food packing, hosting a food drive, shopping SmileAmazon, buying Christmas cards, or making a monetary donation. Visit the website @ www.help4kidsflorence.org for more details and contact information.