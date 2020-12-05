Help a child; adopt an angel from the Salvation Army Angel Tree

FLORENCE, S.C. — A 4-year-old girl needs a coat and shoes. Princesses are her favorite thing, and she wishes for a dollhouse this Christmas.
If you can fill her wish, she wears a size 5. Her angel tag is still hanging on the Salvation Army Angel Tree waiting to be adopted. She is just one of 135 angels yet to be sponsored from the Salvation Army Angel Tree.
Four hundred and twenty angels tags lifted from the tree have not been returned with the child’s needs and wishes met, but there is still time. The deadline is Friday to fill a wish/need and return to the Salvation Army.
“I know the community will come through,” said Heather Steverson, business administrator with the Pee Dee region Salvation Army.
The need this year has been far greater than in years past, with many people seeking help who have never done so before, she said. Steverson approved more than 900 applications for assistance this year.
An 11-year-old boy needs clothes, size 14-16. His wish is for some board games. A 5-year-old girl needs clothes, coat and hat. She wears a size 6. Her favorite thing is Barbie, and she would like a Barbie for Christmas. A 13-year-old boy still to be adopted from the Angel Tree would like a coat and a blanket. He wears a size medium. Another 13-year-old boy would like shoes and clothes, size 18 husky. His favorite thing is basketball and he would like a basketball goal for Christmas.
Each tag on the Angel Tree has similar needs and wishes to be filled. To make Christmas brighter for a child this Christmas, let the Salvation Army know or go by one of the Angel Trees and select a child. To select one or more children, simply pull the tag from the Angel Tree and fill the request. Each angel tag on the tree includes a child’s name, age clothing and shoe sizes and wish list for Christmas, Steverson said.
Trees are at the Magnolia Mall Food Court, YMCA and the Salvation Army office at 2210 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence.
To help fill wishes of the children not adopted from the tree, the Salvation Army relies on donations to its annual Empty Stocking Fund.
Thanks to the recent generosity of the community, the Empty Stocking Fund is a little closer to meeting its annual goal of $100,000. Its mission is to provide toys for children, gifts and Christmas meals for senior citizens, including those in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
“We we are so grateful to our community and donors, Steverson said. “We have just met the $20K individual donations for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation's challenge match. We still have a ways to go to hit our $100,000 goal this year that will help ensure we are able to help those in most need in our community this season.”
More than ever before, Steverson said, she is seeing people making donations who say they are doing so because they were helped by the Salvation Army in a time in their life when they were in need.
Steverson said people are really stepping up in this year of such uncertainty and financial hardship.
This time last year the Empty Stocking Fund was at $54,000, Steverson said. By the end of December, the fund was just shy of its goal, raising $99,631.13.
Steverson said they would like to meet their goal by Dec. 15 in time to allow them to provide for the angels not adopted from their tree. However, the Empty Stocking Fund drive runs through the end of December.
“I am beyond elated at the generosity that the community has shown just to meet the challenge,” Steverson said. “We’ve seen people this year who have never received from us before. One thing I’ve noticed is people saying they want to sponsor a family because we gave them help.”
She said one person came in and said she thought that her children were just going to get socks and were provided with a bike and other toys and a coat. She was so grateful and wanted to return the gesture to someone else.
“These sentiments have been echoed more this year than in past years,” Steverson said.
It is all worthwhile, the long hours, the extra effort to hear the appreciation in people’s voices, she said.
For more information on how to adopt an angel, email Steverson at Heather.Steverson@uss.salvationarmy.org.
For more information with the Empty Stocking Fund, contact the Salvation Army of the Pee Dee at 843-662-4461.
