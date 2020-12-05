Help a child; adopt an angel from the Salvation Army Angel Tree

Each tag on the Angel Tree has similar needs and wishes to be filled. To make Christmas brighter for a child this Christmas, let the Salvation Army know or go by one of the Angel Trees and select a child. To select one or more children, simply pull the tag from the Angel Tree and fill the request. Each angel tag on the tree includes a child’s name, age clothing and shoe sizes and wish list for Christmas, Steverson said.

Trees are at the Magnolia Mall Food Court, YMCA and the Salvation Army office at 2210 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence.

To help fill wishes of the children not adopted from the tree, the Salvation Army relies on donations to its annual Empty Stocking Fund.

Thanks to the recent generosity of the community, the Empty Stocking Fund is a little closer to meeting its annual goal of $100,000. Its mission is to provide toys for children, gifts and Christmas meals for senior citizens, including those in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

“We we are so grateful to our community and donors, Steverson said. “We have just met the $20K individual donations for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation's challenge match. We still have a ways to go to hit our $100,000 goal this year that will help ensure we are able to help those in most need in our community this season.”