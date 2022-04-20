Help4Kids Florence receives $100,000 from Florence Wine & Food Festival

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Wine & Food Festival presented Help4Kids Florence a ceremonial check for $100,000 on Wednesday.

Tamara Kirven, executive director of the festival, and members of her committee made the check presentation at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to Allie Walker, vice president/treasurer of Help4Kids Florence. The check was proceeds from the festival held in downtown Florence on March 31-April 2.

The Florence Wine and Food Festival, hosted with Charleston-based cookbook authors Matt Lee and Ted Lee in downtown Florence, was packed with five different events – the opening event, Meat & Meander; Sip & Savor Wine Stroll; City Farmers Market brunch; a wine tasting class; and The Finale Pour.

A festival of this magnitude doesn’t happen without the generous support of sponsors and committee members working behind the scenes, Kirven said prior to the event. It all came together for the most successful Florence Wine & Food Festival ever with about 750 people attending during the three days.

Walker, who was shocked and grateful after seeing the check, said now Help4Kids will be able to expand its program in the middle and high schools.

“The committee had a vision to help downtown Florence and its children,” she said “I am just amazed and humbled by all the people who participated. She said so far they have been fortunate to be the recipient of the funds raise by this festival.

“We are grateful,” she said. “Our needs are ongoing. Every year we have to start over.”

Walker said Help4Kids is an all-volunteer-run organization, which means all the money donated will go to feeding the children.

“It is the amount of children we can help that is so wonderful,” she said.

Normally it takes about $100 per year to feed one child, and the organization currently feeds about 1,700 children each week in the elementary schools of Florence County and about 200 within the middle and high school age group.

Just because a child is 13 doesn’t mean he or she doesn’t get hungry, too, she said.

“This will give us more for our pantries at the junior and high school level,” Walker said. “This is by far the most we have been given.”

Florence is her hometown, and Walker said she is so proud people chose to do this for the children.

The event was a lot of fun and highlighted Florence's thriving downtown, restaurants and City Farmers Market, she added.

Jill Lewis, a member of the Florence Wine & Food Festival organizing committee, said, “There are a lot of successful people but not all of them want to give back.”

Florence is lucky to have a lot of generous people. She said next year she hopes the event raises $150,000.

Since the children returned to school after the pandemic, Walker said, their needs have increased. With the price of food and other items going up, there is a continuing slow increase in need. She said it is the schools that determine the need.

Kirven said the dates for next year’s festival have already been determined and will be announced soon. New additions to the original events are in the works as might be a new event.

