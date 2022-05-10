Helping Florence Flourish and Natasha Sistrunk Robinson speak to local high school students about overcoming adversity to achieve success

FLORENCE, S.C.—Author Natasha Sistrunk Robinson made stops at South Florence, West Florence, and Wilson High Schools Monday to speak to students about diversity, overcoming barriers, the definition of true fulfillment, and how to find purpose in life.

Robinson visited the schools in conjunction with Helping Florence Flourish.

Robinson discussed her book, “A Sojourner’s Truth: Choosing Freedom and Courage in a Divided World'' where her story follows Moses and the exodus narrative. It tells her story of redemption, how she faced various trials, wilderness experiences, and the pain she has gone through to make her who she is.

“I am from Orangeburg, S.C.,” Robinson said. “I always look for opportunities to give back. One of the things that I am committed to with my ministry and community service is raising up and investing in the next generation of future leaders. I believe that all of these young people have the potential of leadership. I try to affirm their identity and let them know that anything is possible for them.”

Robinson said she hoped she inspired and challenged the students she encountered.

“I believe that kids at the end of the day just want to know that someone cares about them and that someone is listening,” Robinson said. “Children need someone who understands them, that is not counting them out and pushes them forward. I tell children all the time. It is not about how you start. It is about how you finish.”

Graduation coach Richard Cue said Robinson's speech meant a lot to Wilson High School.

“It shows the children that anything can be done if they put their mind to it," Cue said. "Like our principal said, your brain is a muscle and in order for them to be successful they must continue to use that muscle. It was very imperative that they hear this message from someone outside of them.”

Michael Hawkins, member of the board of Directors for Helping Florence Flourish, said it was a great opportunity for the organization to close racial gaps and increase diversity.

“This was a great opportunity for our organization to bring in Natasha and have her tell her story of redemption to the kids,” Hawkins said. “It also bridges racial gaps. Hopefully this gives the students life coaching and gives them a direction to look in and some ideas for their future. Helping Florence Flourish cares about racial bridging and is hoping this will build more healthy bridges to the people of Florence.”

Wilson High Principal Eric Robinson said his students are like his kids and that he was honored to have someone take the time to pour into them.

“I want to provide all the avenues and motivation for my students to see success,” Robinson said. “They may not see it at home, but I want them to be able to see it at school and have role models. I want to show them they can start with nothing and end up doing something good. I consider these students as my children and it is an honor for someone like Natasha to come back and speak to my kids.“

