FLORENCE, S.C. — Helping Florence Flourish (HFF) welcomed the Global Leadership Network’s Global Leadership Summit (GLS) back to Florence Saturday as participants gathered at First Presbyterian Church to watch the national GLS conference, virtually, together.

More than 50 local leaders from businesses, nonprofits, churches and the community in general gathered to consider how to be stronger leaders personally, professionally – and for Florence.

HFF’s goal was to connect area leaders and believers for future collaboration in blessing the community. Participants heard from Dr. Condoleezza Rice, Craig Groeschel, Albert Tate, Liz Bohannon, James Clear, Dallas Jenkins and more and were encouraged to lead wisely, boldly and to maximize their influence to create a better world.

While an online conference, it also featured in-person conversations and exercises including a deep-dive to identify some critical issues for Florence that need to be addressed. Participants determined mental health, affordable housing/house repair, resource needs, crime, community, racial divide and family as key areas that need attention.

The attendees also enjoyed words of optimism and appreciation from area supporters and sponsors; Sandra Sturkie of WebsterRogers; Erik Marechal of McLean Marechal Nationwide Insurance and Darryl Evans of First Presbyterian Church. Chris Handley, executive director of Helping Florence Flourish, emceed the event and encouraged participants toward unity to network and collaborate to build a stronger community. Learn more about HFF at www.helpingflorenceflourish.org.