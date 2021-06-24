 Skip to main content
Helping Florence Flourish presents ServeFLO Neighborhood Cleanup
HELPING FLORENCE FLOURISH

Helping Florence Flourish presents ServeFLO Neighborhood Cleanup

FLORENCE, S.C. – As part of its ServeFLO initiative, Helping Florence Flourish will clean up various neighborhoods in the Florence area on Saturday morning.

The effort will start at 7 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. It will start at First Baptist Church at 300 S. Irby St.

ServeFLO is a season of service, held annually in June, in which area churches, businesses, nonprofits and individuals come together to serve/love Florence. Some community leaders voiced concerns that neighborhoods need attention.

“Helping Florence Flourish is working collaboratively with Keep Florence Beautiful, and the goal is to help make our area a place that people are glad to call home,” said Pastor Chris Handley,

President of Helping Florence Flourish.

Teams will gather and fan out into north and east Florence neighborhoods to clean up discarded furniture, mattresses, TVs, tires, trash, etc. Some teams might be sprucing up the inside of Manna House as well.

Helping Florence Flourish is made up of four focus groups that were established as a result of a survey given to 68 Christian leaders in Florence that asked them to identify the greatest needs in our community. The results were racial bridging, restoration of the family, educational partnership and care for the homeless.

An additional area was added: prayer. The work of these focus groups, along with the Citywide Prayer Gatherings, are the core of Helping Florence Flourish. Through the willing coordination of local nonprofit organizations, Florence churches and volunteers, Helping Florence Flourish seeks to make visible positive changes in these critical areas.

Helping Florence Flourish is working toward a visible demonstration of the unity of the body of Christ to bless Florence. To learn more, donate or get involved, visit helpingflorenceflourish.org.

Helping Florence Flourish ServeFLO Neighborhood Cleanup

  • WHEN: 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26.
  • WHERE: First Baptist Church, 300 South Irby Street, downtown Florence. Teams will fan out into neighborhoods in north and east Florence.
  • WHO: Helping Florence Flourish (group consists of churches in the area from various socioeconomic, racial, etc., backgrounds).
  • WHY: To beautify neighborhoods by removing trash and other large waste items as well as to form bonds between churches and individuals in the community.
