Helping Florence Flourish presents ServeFLO Neighborhood Cleanup

FLORENCE, S.C. – As part of its ServeFLO initiative, Helping Florence Flourish will clean up various neighborhoods in the Florence area on Saturday morning.

The effort will start at 7 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. It will start at First Baptist Church at 300 S. Irby St.

ServeFLO is a season of service, held annually in June, in which area churches, businesses, nonprofits and individuals come together to serve/love Florence. Some community leaders voiced concerns that neighborhoods need attention.

“Helping Florence Flourish is working collaboratively with Keep Florence Beautiful, and the goal is to help make our area a place that people are glad to call home,” said Pastor Chris Handley,

President of Helping Florence Flourish.

Teams will gather and fan out into north and east Florence neighborhoods to clean up discarded furniture, mattresses, TVs, tires, trash, etc. Some teams might be sprucing up the inside of Manna House as well.