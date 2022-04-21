 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helping Florence Flourish to host author Natasha Sistrunk Robinson

FLORENCE,S.C. — Helping Florence Flourish is hosting a book event for author Natasha Sistrunk Robinson on May 9 at the S.H.R.E.C building at New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence. 

Robinson will be discussing her book, “A Sojourner's Truth: Choosing Freedom and Courage in a Divided World,” as well as ideas on diversity and principles of mentorship. Her book follows her life and leadership journey, alongside Moses and the Exodus narrative. Throughout her novel, Robinson shares stories about themes of formation, community, history, racial injustice, wilderness experiences, and redemption. 

This event is part of a racial-bridging initiative of Helping Florence Flourish.  The event will serve as a wrap-up to the sessions for the groups and the community at large.  

Racial Bridging, a focus group of Helping Florence Flourish, realizes the importance of relationship-building as a foundation for bringing races together. Pastors, ministry leaders and community members come together, network, learn, and discuss race and other local issues. They pray for each other and the city. 

