Helping Florence Flourish tries its hand at homebuilding

FLORENCE, S.C. —Helping Florence Flourish has put its money where its faith is with a building project on Jefferson Street, even though the group has vastly more faith than it had money when the project started.

"We have been building a house and this house is inspired as we ran across the woman who lived here, but she lived in another structure and it was falling down," Chris Handley said. He is executive director of Helping Florence Flourish.

The story is one in which one thing led to another.

Handley said the contact with the resident came about as a result of another outreach program where they approached and asked simply to lend a hand.

"Southern Calvary Baptist has a food box packing event every month and we participate in packing the boxes, a team of people from First Presbyterian," Handley said. He is a former minister with First Presbyterian. "Those folks came to get a box, Mary's daughter Janice and herself, they came over to get the box and they said, 'Hey, can you look in and help my mom?' We came over and our heart broke for her as she sat here on her front porch and that got us involved."

Across the street and just south of the Baptist church, the house spoke to the group.

"It was a family home here at 525 Jefferson (Street), was rotting through the floor — rat infested. It broke our heart for Mary," Handley said of the resident and her house. "The city helped us demolish the old house and then pastor John McKenney, who pastors Southern Calvary Baptist across the street, created a plan for a new home and we have been building it during COVID and we're getting close to having it finished."

Son Tim McKenney has been right along beside his father, Handley said.

The elder McKenney, who has built more than a few houses in his time, said this house exceeds code and comes with extras that will ensure it stands for the ages.

The house is an exercise in minimalism but offers everything a person would want in a home.

"It's two room, one bedroom and one living space with a bathroom which will be very adequate for Mary when she gets to move back in, hopefully in April," Handley said.

The living area stretches across the back with a kitchen/dining/living area with a bathroom and laundry room on the north end of the back. A good-size bedroom sticks out the front of the house but leaves space for a front door and porch on the north side of the living area.

The house is built on a concrete slab with insulated windows.

"From what she was in to what she'll be in, she'll be able to cover the bills, get it heated easily and everything she needs is right here," Handley said. "It's going to be really tight."

Handley said the goal is to have it ready by the end of April and with wallboard close to installation the end of the build is near — just a paint job and flooring away — and yard work.

"It is a lot of faith in action," Handley said.

The project brought a diverse group of workers and supporters together — one of the goals of Helping Florence Flourish.

There are still bills to pay and furniture and other items of daily living to account for and Helping Florence Flourish is taking donations, Handley said.

"We're excited about the opportunity we've had to help her this season, and help her flourish a little bit," Handley said.