Helping Florence Flourish volunteers really clean up Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – More than 100 volunteers started their Saturday early with a goal to pick up some discarded-by-the-roadside furniture, a bunch of litter, paint Manna House and generally to make Florence a better looking community Saturday than it was Friday.
"We've been excited about the number of people who came out this morning, I'd say we had more than 100 people here," said the Rev. Chris Handley, president of Helping Florence Flourish, as the crowd prepared to depart Florence First Baptist Church for ServeFLO Neighborhood Cleanup.
ServeFLO is a season of service, held annually in June, in which area churches, businesses, nonprofits and individuals come together to serve/love Florence. Some community leaders voiced concerns that neighborhoods need attention.
Those who turned up were issued gloves, plastic garbage bags, litter grabbers and a hearty pep talk and poem from Tommy "T&T Cool Pops" Taylor — a longtime fixture in Florence's gardening and beautification efforts.
"Helping Florence Flourish will all join in to make us nourish the land we love here in. Cut some grass, pull some weeds, pick up some trash and prune what needs. Have a good day, garden for life and God bless," Taylor told participants as they drove out for their assignments.
"That's exactly what I was reading about this morning. God expects us to be good stewards over what we've been given and if we're not going to take care of it we're not going to have it very long for sure," Taylor said. "That's why we have to garden for life. We never finish."
"Pull weeds and prune bushes – all those things need to be done. Communities need it. That's a good thing," Taylor said.
The need for Saturday's cleanup actually started in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined state and inmate litter teams who had been cleaning the Florence area.
While groups of late have done cleanups on their adopted streets and Keep Florence Beautiful has sent out volunteers to clean other areas, the litter persevered.
"I went to Chris because I'm a minister in their group and he said, 'We got this,'" said Florence City Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes as she prepared to embark on a day of cleanup. "You see the list?"
Fifteen teams with each team assigned at least five, and some six, locations to tackle were on the list with some teams – the ones with trucks and trailers – detailed to collect discarded furniture while others were strictly litter.
Two crews were detailed to the Harmony Street/Dixie Street neighborhood on furniture patrol where they collected furniture, broken televisions and household furniture discarded by the side of the road and in a ditch – and a brand-new box of fluorescent tubes.
One of the teams quickly ran out of plastic bags but quickly found some bags by the side of the road and pressed them into service. Within 15 minutes one trailer was full and another on its way.
"It's a serious concern for the city council and Peaches wanted us to get out and help beautify the city," Handley said. We were in a conversation with a group of pastors thinking about the city and we came to the place where we thought the way the city actually looks is a reflection on the community. We wanted to help the community look better and started to recruit the teams."
"Michell Bailey with Keep Florence Beautiful asked us to go by the stadium and take care of an area over there that's a real bad area. There are some real hot spots that need to be cared for," Handley said.
One of those spots was along Marlowe Avenue in Florence – near the airport – where Handley and his team loaded into their trailers about a dozen tires, a sofa, a loveseat and an assortment of flat-screen and tube television sets in addition to bags and bags of litter.
Further down the road another set of teams tackled a ravine by Florence Memorial Stadium where they filled bags with litter and still had much of the pile yet to clean up.
"They're out all over the city doing some good stuff for the community," Handley said.
Not all teams were on litter patrol. Some were sent to Manna House where they painted for the morning.
"That's what we need to do. We need to pull together and come out of our buildings," Handley said of the 20 or so churches represented in Saturday's effort. "The question is how do you keep it going and not be a one-shot deal. How can we do it more regularly?"