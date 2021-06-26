Helping Florence Flourish volunteers really clean up Saturday

"It's a serious concern for the city council and Peaches wanted us to get out and help beautify the city," Handley said. We were in a conversation with a group of pastors thinking about the city and we came to the place where we thought the way the city actually looks is a reflection on the community. We wanted to help the community look better and started to recruit the teams."

"Michell Bailey with Keep Florence Beautiful asked us to go by the stadium and take care of an area over there that's a real bad area. There are some real hot spots that need to be cared for," Handley said.

One of those spots was along Marlowe Avenue in Florence – near the airport – where Handley and his team loaded into their trailers about a dozen tires, a sofa, a loveseat and an assortment of flat-screen and tube television sets in addition to bags and bags of litter.

Further down the road another set of teams tackled a ravine by Florence Memorial Stadium where they filled bags with litter and still had much of the pile yet to clean up.

"They're out all over the city doing some good stuff for the community," Handley said.

Not all teams were on litter patrol. Some were sent to Manna House where they painted for the morning.