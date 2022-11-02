Helping Florence Flourish wraps up a 'Season of Service'

FLORENCE, S.C. — Helping Florence Flourish Saturday wrapped up ServeFLO — a season of service — with cleanup outings at Dr. Iola Jones Park and Preston Street.

The cleanup project at the park was led by the Weldon Community Unity Foundation, a neighborhood initiative headed by Vanessa Murray-Weldon. Volunteers there included Kendal Danford and the Francis Marion University Baptist Collegiate Ministry, Tommy Taylor and friends from the community.

Keep Florence Beautiful provided supplies through the organization's Adopt A Park program.

Helping Florence Flourish also had a team on another project at a site on Preston Street where volunteers demolished a shed and hauled away debris to beautify the area.

While the season of service has wound down, Helping Florence Flourish works year round to unite the community in spirit and service. For additional information, https://helpingflorenceflourish.org/.