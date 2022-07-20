Helping Florence Flourish's WinShape Camp sets record in attendees

FLORENCE, S.C. — Helping Florence Flourish's annual WinShape Camp this year has more campers registered than it has in years previous — 241 registered.

"It's the biggest WinShape we've ever had. We had 167 last year," said Chris Handley. He is executive director of Helping Florence Flourish.

Handley said the organization was in a position to award more than a few scholarships to campers who wouldn't have otherwise been able to afford to attend.

Campers have activities they pass through as the day goes on — some outside and some inside — where they learn archery, dancing, painting just to name a few.

Campers participate in Bible study in one session and get a take-home lesson at the end of the day.

This year's camp ends Friday with a big Chick-fil-A lunch blowout.

Handley said the camp will be back next year, Lord willing.

"That's the plan," Handley said.