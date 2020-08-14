Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic continues to make impact in Marion County more than 20 years later

“Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic has been the organization that has connected the uninsured and the underinsured citizens of Marion County to medical services,” Belin said. “The clinic, which is the brainchild of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation was created after the sale of the county’s two former hospitals. The county has improved in some areas but has opportunities in others. It is my hope to be a part of the conversations that will help the healthcare organizations find ways to assist the citizens in Marion County improve their health.”

Vice Chairman Roosevelt Stackhouse said the area was blessed to have the clinic and service.

“Thanks to the dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners and staff, this free clinic delivers exams, medications, tests, and education on self-management techniques for many diseases such as diabetes and hypertension,” he said. “It’s education, along with regular office visits that help decreases the hospitalizations, deaths and most important, helps pull Marion County from the bottom of the ranks of healthcare. Education along with routine office visits and medication compliance is the key to improving the healthcare status of Marion County.”