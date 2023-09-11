DARLINGTON, S.C. – Community and caring for the elderly were the themes of Bethea Retirement Community’s “Helping Seniors Thrive” fundraiser dinner held Thursday at Darlington Country Club.

Those in attendance heard presentations on the “abundant life” provided to residents of the retirement community. Speakers included S.C. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, South Carolina Baptist Convention Executive Director Tony Wolfe, South Carolina Baptist Convention chief operating officer Bryant Sims, Bethea Retirement Community Executive Director Ben Spurling, South Carolina Baptist Ministry of Aging President and CEO Tom Turner, and Bethea Retirement Community resident Ben Kirkland.

The dinner serves as a primary fundraiser for Bethea, which will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year. In its seventh year, the dinner has raised more than $900,000. Proceeds from the event help those residents who have outlived their resources and need a little extra financial support for housing.

Evette was unable to attend the event, but offered her support and well wishes via a prerecorded video.

“The Bethea Retirement Community and South Carolina Baptist Ministry of Aging provide vital resources to seniors living in our state,” Evette said.

In his remarks, Wolfe cited the words of Psalm 71 from the Bible: “Do not cast me away when I am old; do not forsake me when my strength is gone.”

“Our mission to provide our residents with the means to enjoy an abundant life in their sunset years,” Wolfe said.

Spurling said he is immensely proud of the staff and the facilities at Bethea.

“The quality of life we offer through our support, care and activities is second to none,” said Spurling, who has served as the retirement community’s executive director for 22 years. “We are excited about what God is doing in our ministry.”

During his presentation, Turner noted that “not once during my tenure as president and chief executive officer has a resident been told they have to leave because they could no longer afford it.” He said the funds raised during the dinner “will help insure that that never happens.”

Prior to a video presentation on life at Bethea, Kirkland offered his personal experiences as a resident of the retirement community. Kirkland said he and his wife, Ruth, moved to Bethea in 2020.

“There is a real emphasis on community at Bethea,” said Kirkland. “The staff and residents truly care for one another. We pray for one another, share in the many activities on the campus.”

Kirkland said that when his wife died last year, the support and he received from Bethea’s staff and his fellow residents helped him to manage during one of the most painful times in his life.

“I’m not sure what I would have done without them,” he said.

Bethea is the only Southern Baptist-——affiliated retirement community in the Pee Dee region.