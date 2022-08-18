Hemingway native serves aboard USS The Sullivans

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Dtreveon Crawford, a native of Hemingway, South Carolina, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68).

Crawford, a 2020 graduate of Hemingway High School, joined the U.S. Navy because he wanted to move out of South Carolina and experience more things.

Today, Crawford serves as an aviation ordnanceman and deck supervisor responsible for the preservation and maintenance of the ship.

"It’s nice working on The Sullivans,” said Crawford. "We definitely work hard but we also have fun, so it levels out.”

The Sullivans is named to honor five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who served together on the USS Juneau during World War II. The Sullivan brothers: George, 28; Francis, 27; Joseph, 24; Madison, 23; and Albert, 20; lost their lives during the Battle of Guadalcanal on November 13, 1942. They were adamant about serving together in spite of the Navy wartime policy to separate family members. This was the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II.

The Sullivans is currently undergoing a routine maintenance period after completing a seven-month global deployment where they participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners to foster positive relationships while ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.