Henry McMaster allocates $6 million to fund eight Apple computer labs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Count South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster among the elected officials seeking to improve access to the information highway.
McMaster announced at a news conference Tuesday at Benedict College that he is allocating $6 million to the University of South Carolina, in partnership with Benedict College, to establish eight Apple computer laps in the state.
The Palmetto College campuses are all located within 15 miles or less of a broadband desert, according to the South Carolina Broadband Map, providing reliable technology and internet access to these communities. The nearest campus to Florence is in Sumter.
“The pandemic has made it abundantly clear that internet access is not a luxury but a necessity for millions of South Carolinians,” McMaster said. “The strategic placement of these labs will bolster South Carolina’s premier workforce training efforts by giving our communities and people access to resources they need to expand participation in our state’s growing economy.”
The collaboration between the state, the University of South Carolina, and Benedict College will build a new network of learning labs that will feature Apple products and curricula. The network will include hubs in Columbia’s BullStreet District and at Benedict College along with satellite labs at six of the university’s Palmetto College and regional campuses.
“As the state’s flagship institution, the University of South Carolina is committed to enhancing statewide economic and workforce development initiatives,” said Bob Caslen, the University of South Carolina president. “By providing access to Apple’s coding curriculum and emphasizing creative learning, this partnership is a game changer for our state. The educational programs and training at these learning centers will give South Carolinians relevant skills that are in high demand in today’s economy. We are proud to partner with Governor McMaster, Apple and Benedict College in this mission by investing in underserved communities across the state.”
The hub in Columbia will receive $2 million and each of the remaining campuses will receive $571,429.
“We are pleased to partner with the University of South Carolina to expand educational technology access to communities around the state. Benedict College remains fully committed to narrowing the digital divide for underserved communities in our state. This is a tremendous step in the right direction,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, the president of Benedict College.
The campuses will provide computer lab space, maintenance and utilities. Each site will be available for use by faculty, staff, students and community members regularly at no cost to the user. Availability of lab access will be advertised in each community, including through each local chamber of commerce and economic development board. The governor’s grant is from the state’s $48 million Governor’s Emergency Education Relief [GEER] funds. Those funds were allocated to the state as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act of 2020.
The federal CARES Act was developed to provide economic stimulus and security for the country following the shutdowns enacted to prevent COVID-19 patients from overwhelming hospitals. The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
McMaster’s announcement comes a few days after U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina introduced a bill to encourage the development of broadband in rural areas and around a month and half after House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn introduced a bill to expand broadband access.