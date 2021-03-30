Henry McMaster allocates $6 million to fund eight Apple computer labs

“As the state’s flagship institution, the University of South Carolina is committed to enhancing statewide economic and workforce development initiatives,” said Bob Caslen, the University of South Carolina president. “By providing access to Apple’s coding curriculum and emphasizing creative learning, this partnership is a game changer for our state. The educational programs and training at these learning centers will give South Carolinians relevant skills that are in high demand in today’s economy. We are proud to partner with Governor McMaster, Apple and Benedict College in this mission by investing in underserved communities across the state.”

The hub in Columbia will receive $2 million and each of the remaining campuses will receive $571,429.

“We are pleased to partner with the University of South Carolina to expand educational technology access to communities around the state. Benedict College remains fully committed to narrowing the digital divide for underserved communities in our state. This is a tremendous step in the right direction,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, the president of Benedict College.