Henry McMaster argues lawsuit filed to block enforcement of the fetal heartbeat bill should be dismissed
Henry McMaster argues lawsuit filed to block enforcement of the fetal heartbeat bill should be dismissed

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas are asking that a lawsuit filed to prevent enforcement of South Carolina's fetal heartbeat law be dismissed. 

McMaster announced Wednesday afternoon that he, Wilson and Lucas had filed a brief in their appeal to the Fourth Circuit of federal district judge Mary Geiger Lewis's March 19 order granting a preliminary injunction that prevents the law from taking effect.

The brief to the Fourth Circuit challenges Lewis’s order granting the preliminary injunction on grounds that the women's clinic and Planned Parenthood lack standing. 

Basically, McMaster and the other defendants argue that the women's clinic and Planned Parenthood have not met the standards necessary to represent the women of South Carolina whose rights would be impacted by the law. 

“While the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case related to Mississippi’s law offers great hope and promise for protecting the lives of the unborn, we must defend South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Act against every challenge at every level,” McMaster said in a news release. “As I’ve said before, the right to life is the most precious of rights and the most fragile. We must never let it be taken for granted or taken away. And we must protect life at every opportunity, regardless of cost or inconvenience.”

The brief also argues that Lewis's order should not have blocked enforcement of the entire act including unchallenged recordkeeping portions. 

It also requests that the order be reversed and that the Fourth Circuit remand the case for dismissal. 

Lewis's ruling granting the preliminary injunction was appealed to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals – the Fourth Circuit includes the states South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland – by McMaster and Lucas on April 2. 

McMaster and Lucas filed to intervene in the lawsuit on March 9, 10 days before Lewis issued her order granting the preliminary injunction. 

The lawsuit seeking an injunction was filed by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women's Clinic on Feb. 18, the same day McMaster signed the fetal heartbeat act into law. 

The law seeks to ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat unless the pregnancy falls under certain exceptions like rape or incest. The heart begins to beat during weeks five or six of a pregnancy.

Assuming that the ban would begin at the sixth week of pregnancy, the number of abortions would be lowered by approximately half. According to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in 2019, there were 5,101 abortions — up from 4,646 in 2018 — approximately 45.5% of which are estimated to have occurred during the first six weeks of a pregnancy. Approximately 53.9% of abortions in the state took place within seven to 13 weeks. 

