Henry McMaster argues lawsuit filed to block enforcement of the fetal heartbeat bill should be dismissed

The brief also argues that Lewis's order should not have blocked enforcement of the entire act including unchallenged recordkeeping portions.

It also requests that the order be reversed and that the Fourth Circuit remand the case for dismissal.

Lewis's ruling granting the preliminary injunction was appealed to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals – the Fourth Circuit includes the states South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland – by McMaster and Lucas on April 2.

McMaster and Lucas filed to intervene in the lawsuit on March 9, 10 days before Lewis issued her order granting the preliminary injunction.

The lawsuit seeking an injunction was filed by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women's Clinic on Feb. 18, the same day McMaster signed the fetal heartbeat act into law.

The law seeks to ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat unless the pregnancy falls under certain exceptions like rape or incest. The heart begins to beat during weeks five or six of a pregnancy.

Assuming that the ban would begin at the sixth week of pregnancy, the number of abortions would be lowered by approximately half. According to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in 2019, there were 5,101 abortions — up from 4,646 in 2018 — approximately 45.5% of which are estimated to have occurred during the first six weeks of a pregnancy. Approximately 53.9% of abortions in the state took place within seven to 13 weeks.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.