 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry McMaster asks Molly Spearman, SLED to investigate obscene and pornographic materials in schools
0 Comments

Henry McMaster asks Molly Spearman, SLED to investigate obscene and pornographic materials in schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has asked  Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to begin an investigation into the presence of obscene and pornographic materials in South Carolina public schools.

McMaster sent a letter to Spearman and requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to evaluate whether any state laws have been broken after he received examples of pornographic materials found in schools from concerned parents in Fort Mill.

“By way of example, it is my understanding that concerned parents were recently required to petition the Fort Mill School District to remove a book from a school’s physical or digital library, titled Gender Queer: A Memoir, by Maia Kobabe,” McMaster wrote in the letter. “If school personnel had performed even a cursory review in this particular instance, it would have revealed that the book contains sexually explicit and pornographic depictions, which easily meet or exceed the statutory definition of obscenity. Thus, I am concerned that further examination may identify additional instances in which inappropriate materials have been introduced into our State’s public schools.”

He said that for the materials to have entered public schools it is obvious that  that there is or was either a lack of, or a complete breakdown in, any existing oversight processes or the absence of appropriate screening standards.

The governor also called on the state Department of Education or the state board of education to promulgate statewide standards and directives to prevent pornography from entering the state’s public schools and to identify any materials that may already be in school libraries.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Project Urban Square to move forward
Local News

Project Urban Square to move forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is getting ready to move forward on Project Urban Square. On the agenda for the 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, meeting of the Florence Design Review Board are the requests for certificates of appropriateness to construct the apartment building and the parking deck parts of the project. 

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert