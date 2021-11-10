Henry McMaster asks Molly Spearman, SLED to investigate obscene and pornographic materials in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has asked Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to begin an investigation into the presence of obscene and pornographic materials in South Carolina public schools.

McMaster sent a letter to Spearman and requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to evaluate whether any state laws have been broken after he received examples of pornographic materials found in schools from concerned parents in Fort Mill.

“By way of example, it is my understanding that concerned parents were recently required to petition the Fort Mill School District to remove a book from a school’s physical or digital library, titled Gender Queer: A Memoir, by Maia Kobabe,” McMaster wrote in the letter. “If school personnel had performed even a cursory review in this particular instance, it would have revealed that the book contains sexually explicit and pornographic depictions, which easily meet or exceed the statutory definition of obscenity. Thus, I am concerned that further examination may identify additional instances in which inappropriate materials have been introduced into our State’s public schools.”