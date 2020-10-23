 Skip to main content
Henry McMaster asks South Carolina Supreme Court to rehear SAFE grants case
Henry McMaster asks South Carolina Supreme Court to rehear SAFE grants case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster may get to provide grants to children attending private schools after all. 

McMaster's office submitted paperwork Friday to ask for a rehearing before the state's Supreme Court regarding the governor's proposal to use some of the money the state received from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. 

That act was developed to provide economic stimulus and security for the country following the shutdowns enacted to prevent COVID-19 patients from overwhelming hospitals. The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. 

Included in the act was a provision allowing for an emergency block grant, called Governor's Emergency Education Relief [GEER] funds, to the governors of the 50 states to decide how to meet the needs of students, including charter schools and non-public schools, post-secondary institutions, and other education-related organizations.

The total allocated to the program was $2.95 billion. South Carolina was allocated $48.47 million. 

McMaster's office subsequently developed the Safe Access to Flexible Education [SAFE] program based on similar programs in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina. 

According to an information sheet, the program was developed to allow students from lower-income and working-class families to be able to continue to access the education environment of their choice. 

Basically, the program allocates around $32 million of the GEER funds to the SAFE grant program in order to fund needs-based grants of up to $6,500 to help with the 2020-21 tuition for eligible students at participating private, parochial or independent schools in South Carolina. Approximately 5,000 grants will be funded. The first 2,500 grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, after which a lottery program will be instituted to allocate the remaining fund balance. 

This use of funds was challenged by the Orangeburg County School District, the South Carolina Education Association, and three individuals. 

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Oct. 7 that the proposed use of funds violated a provision in the state Constitution that prohibits the use of public funds on private schools and that Congress did not provide the clear intent needed for the governor to be able violate that prohibition. 

