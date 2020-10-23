Henry McMaster asks South Carolina Supreme Court to rehear SAFE grants case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster may get to provide grants to children attending private schools after all.

McMaster's office submitted paperwork Friday to ask for a rehearing before the state's Supreme Court regarding the governor's proposal to use some of the money the state received from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.

That act was developed to provide economic stimulus and security for the country following the shutdowns enacted to prevent COVID-19 patients from overwhelming hospitals. The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.

Included in the act was a provision allowing for an emergency block grant, called Governor's Emergency Education Relief [GEER] funds, to the governors of the 50 states to decide how to meet the needs of students, including charter schools and non-public schools, post-secondary institutions, and other education-related organizations.

The total allocated to the program was $2.95 billion. South Carolina was allocated $48.47 million.

McMaster's office subsequently developed the Safe Access to Flexible Education [SAFE] program based on similar programs in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.