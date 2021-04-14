Henry McMaster awards $9 million to South Carolina charter schools for increased enrollment costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is channeling $9 million into the state's charter school system.
McMaster announced Wednesday afternoon that he was awarding $9 million in GEER funds to the charter schools to offset increased enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor’s grant is from the state’s $48 million Governor’s Emergency Education Relief [GEER] funds. Those funds were allocated to the state as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act of 2020.
The federal CARES Act was developed to provide economic stimulus and security for the country following the shutdowns enacted to prevent COVID-19 patients from overwhelming hospitals. The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
The state has two major charter school networks: the public charter school district and the Charter Institute at Erskine. The latter includes Florence's Virtus Academy,
“For South Carolina to continue its unprecedented economic growth we must continue to invest in our young people,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “These grants will do just that by providing additional opportunity for our children to go to schools that best fit their needs and by giving our young workers, who were disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the resources they need to find jobs right here in South Carolina.”
"The South Carolina Public Charter School District is grateful to Governor McMaster for his longtime support of public charter schools and for putting kids first,” said South Carolina Public Charter School District Superintendent Chris Neeley. “We are thankful for the Governor's award of $9 million in GEER funds for our students during this unprecedented year of rapid growth and demand for public charter schools in South Carolina. His support will ensure we can continue to provide our students a high-quality education in a safe and in-person setting."
“I am thankful to Governor McMaster for his unwavering support for the tens of thousands of public charter school students across South Carolina,” said Erskine Superintendent and CEO Cameron Runyan. “These funds will ensure that South Carolina families who chose a charter school as their preferred educational option during the COVID pandemic will be able to safely and effectively finish out the school year.”
The funds will be allocated based on the number of students enrolled in brick and mortar and virtual charter schools as of the 135th day of enrollment in the current school year. Due to the difference in cost of instruction, brick-and-mortar schools will receive approximately $220 per student and virtual charter schools $116 per student.
McMaster also awarded $1.5 million to the South Carolina Department of Commerce to establish the South Carolina Workforce Journey’s initiative, which will provide career exploration and job preparation resources for those between the age of 16 and 24 who were impacted by the pandemic. The initiative will employ new technology to highlight current and prospective career opportunities and will target high schools, career and technical education centers, technical colleges, and employers.
He has previously awarded $8 million to the South Carolina Technical College System for short-term training programs, $6 million to the University of South Carolina for 8 regional computer labs, $5 million to the Office of First Steps to School Readiness for expanded day or summer programs for four-year-olds eligible for the full-day 4K program, $4.91 million to the South Carolina Department of Social Services for educational needs of foster care children and youth in group homes and $2 million to the South Carolina Department of Education for expanded day or summer programs for 4-year-olds eligible for the full-day 4K program.