Henry McMaster, DSS asked to reconsider policy requiring in person learning for foster children

FLORENCE, S.C. — A foster child living in Florence is asking the South Carolina Department of Social Services to reconsider a policy of requiring foster children to attend school in person unless the child's foster parents qualify for an exemption.
Incoming West Florence 11th-grader Avon Stoutamire read a letter to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach at a news conference held shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday in the West Evans Street Breezeway.
Stoutamire, 16, and her soon-to-be adoptive parents, Thurmond and Linda Bacote, learned of the department's policy last week when they received an email.
The family had already signed up for the online option offered by Florence One Schools.
"My foster mother calls me into the room to tell that she just got a letter from DSS saying that all foster parents have to send their children to [in person] public schools,' Stoutamire said. "Like no question, we have to. No online schools. No choices to keep us safe like families that aren't with DSS."
Thurmond Bacote later added that they have already applied for and received an exemption due to his wife's medical condition.
Linda Bacote said she was an ovarian cancer survivor.
"So, I just feel since us foster children don't really have a say in much things, especially the young ones, I, myself, will speak up for all of us," Stoutamire said. "I don't think that foster parents should be forced to send their children to school."
Stoutamire listed several objections to the policy.
First, she described the ease of the online alternative.
"It's called online or e-learning which I have done exceptionally well on," Stoutamire said. "I was promoted to the 11th grade with all A's. Yes, I always get good grades but I'm talking about [usually earning] A's, B's and, occasionally, a C."
She added that she was able to learn at her own pace.
Second, she asked about the difficulties of implementing social distancing, the wearing of masks, and other policies, particularly in the classrooms with younger children.
"Let's be logical: do you really think that young children aren't going to want to play with and hug each other," Stoutamire asked. "Do you really think they fully comprehend the extent of everything that's going on?"
Lastly, Stoutamire asked what right the government has to tell parents what decisions to make for their children by implementing a one-size fits all policy and making foster parents talk to five people to change that policy.
Had her parents not applied for and received an exemption, Stoutamire said, she could have risked bringing home a deadly disease to her mother. She added that she would consider that her fault but then corrected to say it would ultimately be the fault of the Department of Social Services.