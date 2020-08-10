Henry McMaster, DSS asked to reconsider policy requiring in person learning for foster children

"So, I just feel since us foster children don't really have a say in much things, especially the young ones, I, myself, will speak up for all of us," Stoutamire said. "I don't think that foster parents should be forced to send their children to school."

Stoutamire listed several objections to the policy.

First, she described the ease of the online alternative.

"It's called online or e-learning which I have done exceptionally well on," Stoutamire said. "I was promoted to the 11th grade with all A's. Yes, I always get good grades but I'm talking about [usually earning] A's, B's and, occasionally, a C."

She added that she was able to learn at her own pace.

Second, she asked about the difficulties of implementing social distancing, the wearing of masks, and other policies, particularly in the classrooms with younger children.

"Let's be logical: do you really think that young children aren't going to want to play with and hug each other," Stoutamire asked. "Do you really think they fully comprehend the extent of everything that's going on?"