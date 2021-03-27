Henry McMaster endorses William Schofield

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has weighed in on the Florence City Council District 1 special election.

McMaster endorsed fellow Republican William Schofield in a letter sent to the Morning News.

He said Schofield, who is running against Democrat Lashonda Nesmith Jackson for the District 1 seat, had his full endorsement.

"As a successful small businessman, William knows that our potential for economic prosperity is unlimited and that it is fueled by hard work, strong families, safe neighborhoods and great schools," McMaster says in the letter. "His service and commitment to the community have been extraordinary."

He added that he was confident Schofield would do a great job on the council.

Schofield said he was thankful for the governor's support and hoped to use the governor's approach of traveling around the state to govern if he is elected to the city council.

He added that he admired McMaster's record as a conservative, a proven leader and someone unafraid to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

