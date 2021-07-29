Henry McMaster files brief in Mississippi abortion case

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A second South Carolina elected official has joined the fight over a Mississippi law that would ban abortions 15 weeks after conception with exceptions for medical emergency or severe abnormalities.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is leading a coalition of 12 governors in filing a friend-of-the-court brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

The governors joining McMaster in the brief are Kay Ivey of Alabama, Doug Ducey of Arizona, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Brad Little of Idaho, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Michael L. Parson of Missouri, Greg Gianforte of Montana, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, and Greg Abbott of Texas.

“There is no fight more important than the fight for life," McMaster said in a media advisory. "That is why South Carolina has stood tall and fought for life at every turn and will continue to do so until the lives of the unborn are protected once and for all. Today’s action is another step closer to overturning Roe v. Wade and securing the precious gift of life for an untold number of children.”