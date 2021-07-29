 Skip to main content
Henry McMaster files brief in Mississippi abortion case
Henry McMaster files brief in Mississippi abortion case

Henry McMaster

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at Darlington Raceway last Saturday.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A second South Carolina elected official has joined the fight over a Mississippi law that would ban abortions 15 weeks after conception with exceptions for medical emergency or severe abnormalities. 

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is leading a coalition of 12 governors in filing a friend-of-the-court brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

The governors joining McMaster in the brief are Kay Ivey of Alabama, Doug Ducey of Arizona, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Brad Little of Idaho, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Michael L. Parson of Missouri, Greg Gianforte of Montana, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, and Greg Abbott of Texas.

“There is no fight more important than the fight for life," McMaster said in a media advisory. "That is why South Carolina has stood tall and fought for life at every turn and will continue to do so until the lives of the unborn are protected once and for all. Today’s action is another step closer to overturning Roe v. Wade and securing the precious gift of life for an untold number of children.”

In the brief, McMaster asks the court to use the Dobbs case to reconsider its decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Basically, he argues that the court's previous rulings on abortion represent an unconstitutional violation of states' rights to regulate abortion and that the 14th or Ninth amendments cannot be constructed to provide a basis for a right to an abortion.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the Dobbs case on May 17 and will consider whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional. 

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a friend-of-the-court brief in the case filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. 

“We’re asking the Supreme Court to follow the latest medical and scientific information and protect the lives of the unborn,” Wilson said in a media advisory. “When the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade in 1973, a baby couldn’t live outside the womb until 28 weeks’ gestation. Now, babies born at only 21 weeks have survived. The latest scientific research shows that at 15 weeks an unborn child can feel pain and that’s why Mississippi set its law there to limit abortions.”

The Dobbs case was filed in 2018 by Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization, against Mississippi’s state health officer and others challenging the legality of the state’s recently enacted Gestational Age Act, which prohibits abortion after 15 weeks’ gestation, with exceptions for medical emergency or severe fetal abnormality.

 The result of the Mississippi case could have a significant effect on a bill approved by the South Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by McMaster earlier this year that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which occurs around the fifth or sixth week of a pregnancy. Before McMaster signed the bill into law, the fetal heartbeat bill was challenged in court, and Judge Mary Geiger Lewis issued a stay that prevents the law from taking effect.

Basically, if the court rules that the Mississippi law is determined to violate the due process clause of the 14th Amendment, the South Carolina law would essentially be stopped there. It would be highly unlikely that the court could determine that a 15-week ban is unconstitutional and then approve a six-week ban.

Or, if the court determines that the Mississippi law does not violate the due process clause of the 14th Amendment, it is possible that the court could determine that the South Carolina law does not violate the due process clause either.

There is also the possibility that the court could craft an entirely new standard to evaluate the constitutionality of abortion restrictions. At that point, it would be difficult to determine if the South Carolina law is constitutional or not.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man wanted on 26 outstanding arrest warrants was arrested Monday. Officers from the Florence Police Department arrested Joshua Genord Eaddy, 24, of Florence and took him into custody in the 800 block of South Irby Street. Eaddy faces 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud, six counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of financial identify fraud, and one count each of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a felon, shoplifting, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of stolen property. 

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A former W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center employee is behind bars after allegedly engaging in a relationship with a female inmate. Jessica Graham, 30, of Timmonsville, was arrested Thursday by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on a charge of misconduct in office. 

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence city judicial bench is now full again. City Judge Alesha Lewis was sworn in by fellow City Judge Linward Edwards Monday evening in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina. 

