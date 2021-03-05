Henry McMaster: 'I think we did it just right'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he has no regrets over the state’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

McMaster, a Republican serving as governor since 2017, spoke about the pandemic at a news conference held Friday afternoon at a mass vaccination event at Darlington Raceway.

“No, sir,” McMaster said. “I think we did it just right. Instead of locking down the economy — we did not do that — we did not shut down. We didn’t have a shutdown.”

McMaster added that a lot of the businesses looking at expanding their operations had taken notice of the state’s approach.

He described the state’s efforts to combat the spread of the virus as a targeted approach to limit the amount of face-to-face contact.

On March 17, 2020, McMaster issued an executive order that prohibited dining inside restaurants and the gathering of more that 50 people at public facilities. Two days later, he issued an executive order requiring nonessential state employees to stay home. On April 3, McMaster issued another order closing more businesses. On April 6, 2020, McMaster issued an order telling people to go to work or stay home with exceptions for groceries and exercise.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}