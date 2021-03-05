Henry McMaster: 'I think we did it just right'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he has no regrets over the state’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.
McMaster, a Republican serving as governor since 2017, spoke about the pandemic at a news conference held Friday afternoon at a mass vaccination event at Darlington Raceway.
“No, sir,” McMaster said. “I think we did it just right. Instead of locking down the economy — we did not do that — we did not shut down. We didn’t have a shutdown.”
McMaster added that a lot of the businesses looking at expanding their operations had taken notice of the state’s approach.
He described the state’s efforts to combat the spread of the virus as a targeted approach to limit the amount of face-to-face contact.
On March 17, 2020, McMaster issued an executive order that prohibited dining inside restaurants and the gathering of more that 50 people at public facilities. Two days later, he issued an executive order requiring nonessential state employees to stay home. On April 3, McMaster issued another order closing more businesses. On April 6, 2020, McMaster issued an order telling people to go to work or stay home with exceptions for groceries and exercise.
In the Pee Dee, the approaches to combating the pandemic varied. Florence County declared a state of emergency in March 2020. The county also approved an emergency ordinance in August recommending the wearing of face masks to slow the spread of the virus.
Former Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela and City Manager Randall Osterman issued a proclamation in July mandating face masks in retail establishments. This proclamation was ratified by an executive order at the next city council meeting and the mask mandate has been extended several times, most recently in January.
Hartsville has also approved an executive order requiring face masks, as has Darlington. The Hartsville order has been extended several times as well.
The governor began lifting those orders in early May and continues to do so.
“Our approach has been demonstrated to have been the best approach,” McMaster said.
He credited AccelerateSC, a team organized to open the state safely, for helping the state to reopen. McMaster said the team was able to communicate, cooperate, and collaborate.
“As long as you talk to other people, [they] get together and put everything on the table, the whole team out of the bleachers and on to the field, that’s how you get things down and ,” McMaster said. “I think our approach has been the right one.”