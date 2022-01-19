 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry McMaster: it's time to look at privatizing state's behavioral health system
0 Comments

Henry McMaster: it's time to look at privatizing state's behavioral health system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the time has come to ask whether the state’s behavioral health system should be privatized.

McMaster, the Republican 117th governor of the Palmetto State, said in his State of the State speech that he’s issued an executive order for director Robbie Kerr and the state Department of Health and Human Services to begin an immediate review of the state’s behavioral health system.

Behavioral health is a used as a synonym of mental health in most contexts but can also be used to refer to a broader spectrum of health.

McMaster said the state’s system need a modern-day refreshment, re-evaluation, and reinvention.

“I also suggest to members of the General Assembly that the time has come to evaluate whether the state should privatize behavioral health services currently provided by the Department of Mental Health,” McMaster said.

He said the mental heath issues in the state go beyond those being served by the state’s system.

“We must also recognize that a mental health crisis exists in South Carolina, especially among our young people who have weathered two years of disruptions, virtual instruction, isolation, and constant changes to normal routines,” McMaster said in his speech. “This crisis is here, right now. Students must have access to professional mental health counseling and services.”

He also said that now is the time to act.

“Time is of the essence,” McMaster said. “We must do better. The cost of doing nothing is unimaginable. And the damage, well, the damage will likely be immeasurable.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game
Local News

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game. 

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command
Local News

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery
Local News

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert