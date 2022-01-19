Henry McMaster: it's time to look at privatizing state's behavioral health system

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the time has come to ask whether the state’s behavioral health system should be privatized.

McMaster, the Republican 117th governor of the Palmetto State, said in his State of the State speech that he’s issued an executive order for director Robbie Kerr and the state Department of Health and Human Services to begin an immediate review of the state’s behavioral health system.

Behavioral health is a used as a synonym of mental health in most contexts but can also be used to refer to a broader spectrum of health.

McMaster said the state’s system need a modern-day refreshment, re-evaluation, and reinvention.

“I also suggest to members of the General Assembly that the time has come to evaluate whether the state should privatize behavioral health services currently provided by the Department of Mental Health,” McMaster said.

He said the mental heath issues in the state go beyond those being served by the state’s system.