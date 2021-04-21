 Skip to main content
Henry McMaster makes final GEER fund allocation to South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s final GEER investment will be in the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

McMaster announced Wednesday that he is investing $12.05 million to expand juvenile delinquency prevention programs.

“The long-drawn-out closure of a number of South Carolina schools has dealt a blow to the educational and social development of some of our most vulnerable young people,” McMaster said. “These funds will directly change the course of lives and communities throughout the state. Our goal is to invest in these young people at an early age and give them the tools and resources they need to stay ‘outside the fence’ rather than in the ‘inside the fence’ at the Department of Juvenile Justice.”

“We aren’t sitting back and waiting for youth to be referred to DJJ before stepping in to help,” said DJJ Director Freddie Pough. “That’s why we proactively offer front-end prevention and intervention services to support families and keep our state’s youth from unnecessarily penetrating the juvenile justice system. The COVID-19 pandemic has unequivocally impacted youth and families – educationally, socially and emotionally. With a potential for increased delinquency due to this pandemic, these funds will allow us to meet youth where they are and reinvest in the next generation of South Carolinians.”

The programs assist students who are at an increased risk of dropping out of school or becoming juvenile offenders as a result of the education, social and emotional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The investment includes $4.8 million for community-based and evidenced-based therapy programs targeted to keep children in school and living at home, $4 million for the South Carolina Afterschool Alliance, $2 million for mentoring programs and $1.25 million for teen after-school centers.

The funds come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund as authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020. The act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump last March. South Carolina’s initial GEER Fund allocation was $48 million.

Wednesday’s announcement completes the awarding of original GEER Fund monies that totaled $48.47 million. McMaster previously invested $9 million in the state’s charter school system to offset increased enrollment costs, $8 million to the state’s technical college system for short-term training programs, $7 million to expand the state’s 4K offerings, $6 million to the University of South Carolina for the creation of eight computer labs across the state, $4.9 million for the educational needs of foster children, and $1.5 million to the South Carolina Department of Commerce for the Workforce Journey Initiative.

