Henry McMaster makes final GEER fund allocation to South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s final GEER investment will be in the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

McMaster announced Wednesday that he is investing $12.05 million to expand juvenile delinquency prevention programs.

“The long-drawn-out closure of a number of South Carolina schools has dealt a blow to the educational and social development of some of our most vulnerable young people,” McMaster said. “These funds will directly change the course of lives and communities throughout the state. Our goal is to invest in these young people at an early age and give them the tools and resources they need to stay ‘outside the fence’ rather than in the ‘inside the fence’ at the Department of Juvenile Justice.”