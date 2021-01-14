Henry McMaster mentions Pee Dee, state lawmakers react to McMaster's state of the state address

State Sen. Ronnie Sabb, a Democrat representing a five-county district that includes Williamsburg and a portion of Florence County, said McMaster did a good job in his speech. Sabb, however, added that McMaster should have mentioned a mask mandate and should have mentioned that as governor he is responsible for the management of the department of health and environmental control, expanding Medicaid, and the appointing of some of the board members of Santee Cooper.

Terry Alexander

State Rep. Terry Alexander, a Democrat representing northern Florence County and a portion of Darlington County, said he felt McMaster's speech was a typical state of the state address. He added that he was disappointed that McMaster did not mention the people who have died from COVID-19.

Alexander also said McMaster should focus on making sure that teachers and administrators feel safe and have confidence in the personal protective equipment in order to return to the classroom.

Roger Kirby

State Rep. Roger Kirby, a Democrat representing southern Florence and a portion of Marion County, said he felt McMaster did a good job highlighting the economic progress the state made in 2020.