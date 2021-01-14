Henry McMaster mentions Pee Dee, state lawmakers react to McMaster's state of the state address

COLUMBIA, S.C. — S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's state of the state address Wednesday earned praise from Republicans representing the Pee Dee region and questions from Democrats representing the region.
McMaster spoke in the House chamber of the Statehouse in Columbia.
McMaster mentions the Pee Dee
During his 50-minute speech, McMaster mentioned the Pee Dee six times.
Deputy Johnathan David Price of the Marion County Sheriff's Office was recognized by McMaster. Price died a week ago in an accident and was buried on Wednesday.
Former Gov. David Beasley, now the director of the World Food Programme, attended the ceremony with his wife and was recognized by McMaster. Beasley is from Darlington County and represented part of the Pee Dee in the Statehouse before he was elected governor. In October, the World Food Programme won the Nobel Peace Prize.
McMaster also mentioned the addition of a second NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway and Leisure Pools and Spas in Marion County when he discussed economic development that had occurred in 2020.
Darlington's second race is estimated to have an impact of around $64 million on the state.
Leisure Pools and Spas is investing $6.1 million into the former Groupe Beneteau facility near Marion, and that will create 200 jobs.
He called for a restructuring of the funding of the Governor's School for Science and Mathematics to match the funding mechanisms in place for the Governor's School for Agriculture at John De La Howe.
And he also said he supported a bill introduced in the House by Speaker Jay Lucas and state Reps. Jay Jordan and Jeff Johnson that redesigns the state of emergency declaration process.
Democratic Response
The Senate Democrats boycotted the address, saying that it should have been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Sen. Mia McLeod, a native of Bennettsville, provided the Democratic response to the state of the state. Her speech mostly focused on COVID-19 and what she said were failures of McMaster and the state's Republican leaders to combat the spread of the virus.
Hugh Leatherman
State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., a Republican representing most of Florence County and two portions of Darlington County, said he thought the governor did a great job laying out the progress the state had made and where he'd like to see the state go in the future. He also said that the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee would take McMaster's budget as a "real good" staring point for a budget.
Ronnie Sabb
State Sen. Ronnie Sabb, a Democrat representing a five-county district that includes Williamsburg and a portion of Florence County, said McMaster did a good job in his speech. Sabb, however, added that McMaster should have mentioned a mask mandate and should have mentioned that as governor he is responsible for the management of the department of health and environmental control, expanding Medicaid, and the appointing of some of the board members of Santee Cooper.
Terry Alexander
State Rep. Terry Alexander, a Democrat representing northern Florence County and a portion of Darlington County, said he felt McMaster's speech was a typical state of the state address. He added that he was disappointed that McMaster did not mention the people who have died from COVID-19.
Alexander also said McMaster should focus on making sure that teachers and administrators feel safe and have confidence in the personal protective equipment in order to return to the classroom.
Roger Kirby
State Rep. Roger Kirby, a Democrat representing southern Florence and a portion of Marion County, said he felt McMaster did a good job highlighting the economic progress the state made in 2020.
But he added that he felt McMaster's call for a lower income tax rate was more a political statement than an actual call to action. Kirby said the state bases its income off adjusted gross income rather than total income as most states in the Southeast do, creating an artificially higher rate in South Carolina.
He also expressed concerns with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in rural areas − he asked the public to be patient because it was a "Herculean task" for the state − and added that everyone wants children to be in school but that getting them into school needs to be done safely.
Jay Jordan
State Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. said the governor expressed his plan and desire to reenergize the state's economy and to restore normalcy to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also thanked McMaster for his support for the state of emergency declaration laws. Jordan also said he fully endorsed McMaster's initiatives to pass the fetal heartbeat bill, support law enforcement officers and teachers and to increase governmental accountability and transparency.
Robert Williams
State Rep. Robert Williams, a Democrat representing most of Darlington and a portion of Florence County, said McMaster's speech highlighted things the state should have already done. Williams specifically referenced teacher step salary increases, the additions of resource officers, nurses and mental health counselors in every school, improving broadband access and job training programs.
Lucas Atkinson
State Rep. Lucas Atkinson, a Democrat representing the majority of Marion County and small portions of Dillon and Horry counties, said his No. 1 priority is getting the vaccine out to people, particularly in rural areas.
He also praised MUSC Health for its efforts to bring the vaccine to Marion County and first responders, state employees and teachers for continuing to work through the pandemic.
Others
State Rep. Phillip Lowe said he was swamped with items on the Ways and Means Committee and did not watch the state of the state.
State Rep. Cezar McKnight is dealing with family issues and was unable to watch the address.
South Carolina Republican Party
South Carolina Republican Chairman Drew McKissick said that it was no secret that 2020 brought challenges but added under Republican leadership, the state is making great strides forward, starting with the recovery from the pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns.
"And with the largest Republican majority in the General Assembly in more than 140 years, we're looking forward to working alongside the legislature and Governor McMaster –as he said, like a team – in getting bills defending freedoms, creating jobs and protecting life passed and signed into law," McKissick said.