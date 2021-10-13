 Skip to main content
Henry McMaster: New electric car incentive would harm South Carolina
Henry McMaster: New electric car incentive would harm South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is worried that a part of the Build Back Better Act will harm the state's automakers. 

McMaster sent a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking Congress to consider amending the bill to remove a section that provides an increased tax incentive for electric cars built in union plants. 

The Build Back Better Act is one of the Democrats' attempts to implement the agenda of President Joe Biden. The $3.5 trillion bill includes free community college, universal pre-K, expanded Medicare, an extended child tax credit and paid family medical leave. The bill also addresses climate change. Included in the 2,465 page bill is an incentive that would provide increased tax incentives for electric cars built in union plants. 

"The most effective way to grow electric vehicle manufacturing in the U.S. is to grow the market," McMaster says in the letter. "Essential to that growth are more product offerings, incentives to reduce the overall cost, and consumer education. We want the world class vehicles built and distributed by Americans in our state to be competitive and to succeed. By putting certain vehicles at a competitive cost disadvantage by reducing affordable product offerings, the legislation currently being considered by Congress works against our state, undercuts our residents, and hurts the overall U.S. economy."

South Carolina is home to three automotive plants: BMW between Greenville and Spartanburg, Volvo outside  Summerville, and Mercedes Benz vans near Goose Creek.  It is the only state to have less than 3% of its workers unionized. 

