 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry McMaster: No unaccompanied minors can be sent to South Carolina
0 comments

Henry McMaster: No unaccompanied minors can be sent to South Carolina

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he’s not going to let Joe Biden’s administration place undocumented, unaccompanied migrant children from the Mexican border in South Carolina foster care and group homes.

McMaster, governor since 2017, issued an executive order Monday morning directing the Department of Social Services to prevent the federal government from placing children in South Carolina. He also asked the department to determine any potential risks — including straining the state’s capacity to place South Carolina children and a long-term financial burden if the minor’s parents can’t be found — posed to the state’s child welfare system and to provide him with potential avenues to mitigate them.

The order came after McMaster visited the Mexican border over the weekend and after an April 8 letter from department director Michael Leach informing him of the federal government’s preliminary inquiries to transport an unknown number of unaccompanied migrant children from the southern border and place them in South Carolina foster care and group homes.

“South Carolina’s children must always be given first priority for placement into foster care and the State’s strained resources must be directed to addressing the needs of its children,” McMaster said in a response to Leach. “Allowing the federal government to place an unlimited number of unaccompanied migrant children into our state’s child welfare system for an unspecified length of time is an unacceptable proposition. We’ve been down this road with the federal government before and the state usually ends up ‘on the hook.’”

Henry McMaster

McMaster
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert