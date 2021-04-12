Henry McMaster: No unaccompanied minors can be sent to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he’s not going to let Joe Biden’s administration place undocumented, unaccompanied migrant children from the Mexican border in South Carolina foster care and group homes.

McMaster, governor since 2017, issued an executive order Monday morning directing the Department of Social Services to prevent the federal government from placing children in South Carolina. He also asked the department to determine any potential risks — including straining the state’s capacity to place South Carolina children and a long-term financial burden if the minor’s parents can’t be found — posed to the state’s child welfare system and to provide him with potential avenues to mitigate them.

The order came after McMaster visited the Mexican border over the weekend and after an April 8 letter from department director Michael Leach informing him of the federal government’s preliminary inquiries to transport an unknown number of unaccompanied migrant children from the southern border and place them in South Carolina foster care and group homes.

“South Carolina’s children must always be given first priority for placement into foster care and the State’s strained resources must be directed to addressing the needs of its children,” McMaster said in a response to Leach. “Allowing the federal government to place an unlimited number of unaccompanied migrant children into our state’s child welfare system for an unspecified length of time is an unacceptable proposition. We’ve been down this road with the federal government before and the state usually ends up ‘on the hook.’”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.