Henry McMaster nominates interim department of public safety director to fill job permanently

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety's new leader could be the department's interim leader.
Gov. Henry D. McMaster has nominated interim department director Robert G. Woods IV to fill the position permanently. The governor announced the nomination at a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy on Broad River Road in Columbia.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is the organization overseeing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, the Bureau of Protective Services and Immigration Enforcement Unit.
“Nobody is better suited to lead the South Carolina Department of Public Safety than Mr. Woods, “ McMaster said at the news conference. “His proven ability to lead and solve complex problems through innovative policy decisions and public outreach will continue to serve South Carolina well and will help the agency maintain its status as one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the country.”
“Serving as director of SCDPS was something I would have never imagined during my time with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, but serving this department and my state in an interim director capacity has truly been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” Woods said. “My primary goal has been to stabilize the department and break down any barriers leading to inefficiencies so that our personnel are energized and excited about their jobs and the challenge of serving this state’s citizens with excellence. The SC Department of Public Safety cannot be the DPS of 20 years ago. We must take advantage of technology, equipment and training to ensure the safety of our law enforcement and in turn the safety of the citizens and visitors to our state. We must provide our law enforcement and civilian support personnel with sound training and empower our employees to lead as we tackle the challenges of 21st century policing.”
The governor's nomination of Woods is subject to approval by the South Carolina Senate.
“Mr. Woods has led a life dedicated to the serving the people of South Carolina,” Sen. Mike Gambrell said. “His short time as acting director has shown that he is more than qualified to lead SCDPS, and I look forward to confirming Governor McMaster’s appointment.”
The 54 year old Woods has been acting director of the department since February.
It was announced in February that former director Leroy Smith would not be reappointed by McMaster.
In 2017, the South Carolina House of Representatives voted to fire Smith amid allegations of unsafe working conditions.
During his time as acting director, Woods has worked to increase department communication and improve employee morale, and implemented data-driven programs to create safer highways. Going forward, Woods plans to strengthen relationships with state and local law enforcement leaders and increase recruitment and retention efforts.
Woods is a 29-year veteran of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He oversaw the Highway Patrol’s administrative support section as a major. Before that, he served as commander of the Highway Patrol emergency traffic management unit.
He is a graduate of The Citadel, Columbia College — he received a master's in human relations and conflict management — and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy Leadership Institute.
Woods also holds a public manager credential.
He is a resident of Lexington County and lives with his wife and five children.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.