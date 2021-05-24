Henry McMaster presents Order of the Palmetto to Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington

The idea to honor Pennington, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek a fourth term, with the Order of the Palmetto was the idea of Justin Evans. Evans said he approached S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy about honoring Pennington two months ago.

“It requires a letter from a sitting member from the House or Senate,” Evans said. “I called Gerald and I said I’m thinking about doing this and he said you write it and I’ll sign it today.”

Malloy shared a story about meeting Pennington for the first time.

“When I first met Mel, he was working hard for me not to get the senator [position],” Malloy said. “He had just come back to town, and he had a little bow tie on and said he was going to change Hartsville. I said change it to what?”

Malloy said that eventually Pennington shared that he wanted to enter the political arena of the city. He added that he spoke to Pennington every other day whether he wanted to or not because of Pennington’s persistence.

He called Pennington a good partner as a mayor.

McMaster, who previously presided over the Senate as lieutenant governor, joked that he was glad Malloy wanted him to sign it, because if Malloy wanted filibuster about it, they’d still be there.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.