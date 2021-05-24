Henry McMaster presents Order of the Palmetto to Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – For once, Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington IV could not avoid the spotlight.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster presented Pennington with the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest honor, at a ceremony held Monday evening in Centennial Park diagonally across South Fifth Street from the City Hall.
Pennington is known for avoiding the spotlight. At city council meetings, he often requests a member of council to present resolutions and proclamations to groups, and he often defers city comments to staff or the manager.
McMaster called Pennington the “kind of leader that we love and that we cherish.” He joked that the award should be for Pennington’s wife but that the document was only big enough for one person’s name.
Pennington started to speak and stopped at least twice before he finally spoke.
“For those of you that have known me well over the last couple of years, you know that I hate stuff like this,” Pennington said after McMaster handed him the framed proclamation. “I am very appreciative.”
He added that he had not earned it alone. He thanked his family for making the sacrifice of having a family member who had to focus on the city, the city staff and previous city staff.
The idea to honor Pennington, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek a fourth term, with the Order of the Palmetto was the idea of Justin Evans. Evans said he approached S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy about honoring Pennington two months ago.
“It requires a letter from a sitting member from the House or Senate,” Evans said. “I called Gerald and I said I’m thinking about doing this and he said you write it and I’ll sign it today.”
Malloy shared a story about meeting Pennington for the first time.
“When I first met Mel, he was working hard for me not to get the senator [position],” Malloy said. “He had just come back to town, and he had a little bow tie on and said he was going to change Hartsville. I said change it to what?”
Malloy said that eventually Pennington shared that he wanted to enter the political arena of the city. He added that he spoke to Pennington every other day whether he wanted to or not because of Pennington’s persistence.
He called Pennington a good partner as a mayor.
McMaster, who previously presided over the Senate as lieutenant governor, joked that he was glad Malloy wanted him to sign it, because if Malloy wanted filibuster about it, they’d still be there.