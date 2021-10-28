Henry McMaster proposes using $500 million of state's American Rescue Plan funds to upgrade rural water systems

GREAT FALLS, S.C. – Water systems in Darlington, Marion, Williamsburg, Dillon and Marlboro counties could soon be getting funding from the state government.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has proposed that the state use $500 million of it American Rescue Plan funds to fund improvements at water systems in located in tier III and IV counties at a news conference held at the Great Falls Town Hall.
The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package geared toward helping the country continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus. It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. Included in the plan was $350 billion for state and local governments. Of that money, $195.3 billion goes to states and Washington, D.C., $65.1 billion goes to counties, $45.6 billion to cities, $20 billion to tribal governments, $19.5 billion to non-entitlement units of local government and $4.5 billion to the territories. South Carolina is expected to receive nearly $2.5 billion in funding.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue annually divides each of the state's 46 counties into four tiers based upon unemployment rate and per capita income in the previous year. Four Pee Dee counties, Dillon, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg, are in tier IV. Darlington is a member of tier III. Florence is a member of tier II.
"In rural South Carolina – water and sewer are key to life. The right water and sewer systems in a county can transform a tax base, creating jobs, good schools, and a vibrant community," McMaster said. "With this investment of $500 million into rural water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure, we can ensure that South Carolina will have the workforce, the infrastructure, and the quality of life necessary to compete nationally and globally for jobs and investment – for generations to come."
Bonnie Ammons, executive director of the Rural Infrastructure Authority, said the water system infrastructure needs to be upgraded to meet today's standards.
"Today's announcement stands to be transformational in all corners of our state. Such investments will help to strengthen communities and put them in a position to succeed," Ammons said.
The authority was created in 2012 to assist communities with financing for qualified infrastructure projects for water, wastewater, and stormwater systems.
"A lot of times we forget about water and waster water because it is underground but it is as important to economic development as roads and workforce," South Carolina Muncipal Association Executive Director Todd Glover said. "Access to these funds will be transformative to cities and towns across our state"
The proposal also calls for prioritizing the available funding to rural water systems that are not in compliance with state regulation and for larger water systems to connect to smaller ones to allow for more efficient service delivery to customers.