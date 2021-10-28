Henry McMaster proposes using $500 million of state's American Rescue Plan funds to upgrade rural water systems

"In rural South Carolina – water and sewer are key to life. The right water and sewer systems in a county can transform a tax base, creating jobs, good schools, and a vibrant community," McMaster said. "With this investment of $500 million into rural water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure, we can ensure that South Carolina will have the workforce, the infrastructure, and the quality of life necessary to compete nationally and globally for jobs and investment – for generations to come."

Bonnie Ammons, executive director of the Rural Infrastructure Authority, said the water system infrastructure needs to be upgraded to meet today's standards.

"Today's announcement stands to be transformational in all corners of our state. Such investments will help to strengthen communities and put them in a position to succeed," Ammons said.

The authority was created in 2012 to assist communities with financing for qualified infrastructure projects for water, wastewater, and stormwater systems.

"A lot of times we forget about water and waster water because it is underground but it is as important to economic development as roads and workforce," South Carolina Muncipal Association Executive Director Todd Glover said. "Access to these funds will be transformative to cities and towns across our state"