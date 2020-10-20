Henry McMaster rated 16th in non-partisan ranking of governors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMcMaster ranks 16th in the American Legislative Exchange Council's first rating of the 50 governors in the United States.
The council released its first rating of governors, the 2020 Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom, on Tuesday morning. The scorecard ranks the governors based on policy performance and result, as well as executive leadership before and after the start of the COVID-19 health crisis.
“State executives implement policy and respond to crisis in dramatically different ways,” Lead author Arthur B. Laffer said. “At such a critical decision point, voters need fact-based, nonpartisan data to judge their leaders and hold them accountable. The objective data voters need is all about economics, and it’s all found in this ranking.”
Each governor is awarded an overall rank, a results rank and a policy rank, which is expanded to list the exact criteria used so readers can clearly identify how their state leader stacks up and why. Governors and taxpayers can also use the criteria to determine state policy areas that need improvement, such as tax and spending policy, handling of federal funds from the CARES Act and economic competitiveness data.
The 20 variables used to rank the governors equip readers, voters and taxpayers with an objective analysis so they can make an informed opinion.
“The federally supported, state managed and locally executed response to COVID-19 provides a clear look at different styles and approaches to executive leadership,” Fox contributor and White House advisor Stephen Moore said. “Government lockdowns and unclear timetables have proven to be harmful to the health and economy of states. It’s no surprise, states where governors mandated strict lockdowns and restricted individual freedom are in far worse shape than states that remained safely open.
“No state budget is managed like the other, but that’s because of the diversity in our states’ needs,” said Donna Arduin, a former budget director for Michigan, New York, Florida, California, Illinois and Alaska. “That is why objective and nonpartisan data is critical to compare state leaders’ performances, built and backed up by empirical criteria.
"Any person should be able to see how their governor has led across the board without bias or agenda, and this scorecard’s methodology was designed to do just that.”
McMaster is rated 16th on the list between northern neighbor, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
“We’ve seen prosperity since Governor McMaster took office in 2017,” state Rep. Garry Smith said. “South Carolina is attracting new businesses and residents, and that will only improve our state’s future by addressing our outsized debt and liabilities.”
Smith is the chair of the American Legislative Exchange Council in South Carolina.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.