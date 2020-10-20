 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry McMaster rated 16th in non-partisan ranking of governors
0 comments

Henry McMaster rated 16th in non-partisan ranking of governors

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMcMaster ranks 16th in the American Legislative Exchange Council's first rating of the 50 governors in the United States. 

The council released its first rating of governors, the 2020 Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom, on Tuesday morning. The scorecard ranks the governors based on policy performance and result, as well as executive leadership before and after the start of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“State executives implement policy and respond to crisis in dramatically different ways,” Lead author Arthur B. Laffer said. “At such a critical decision point, voters need fact-based, nonpartisan data to judge their leaders and hold them accountable. The objective data voters need is all about economics, and it’s all found in this ranking.”

Each governor is awarded an overall rank, a results rank and a policy rank, which is expanded to list the exact criteria used so readers can clearly identify how their state leader stacks up and why. Governors and taxpayers can also use the criteria to determine state policy areas that need improvement, such as tax and spending policy, handling of federal funds from the CARES Act and economic competitiveness data.

The 20 variables used to rank the governors equip readers, voters and taxpayers with an objective analysis so they can make an informed opinion.

“The federally supported, state managed and locally executed response to COVID-19 provides a clear look at different styles and approaches to executive leadership,” Fox contributor and White House advisor Stephen Moore said. “Government lockdowns and unclear timetables have proven to be harmful to the health and economy of states. It’s no surprise, states where governors mandated strict lockdowns and restricted individual freedom are in far worse shape than states that remained safely open.

“No state budget is managed like the other, but that’s because of the diversity in our states’ needs,” said Donna Arduin, a former budget director for Michigan, New York, Florida, California, Illinois and Alaska. “That is why objective and nonpartisan data is critical to compare state leaders’ performances, built and backed up by empirical criteria.

"Any person should be able to see how their governor has led across the board without bias or agenda, and this scorecard’s methodology was designed to do just that.”

McMaster is rated 16th on the list between northern neighbor, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. 

“We’ve seen prosperity since Governor McMaster took office in 2017,” state Rep. Garry Smith said. “South Carolina is attracting new businesses and residents, and that will only improve our state’s future by addressing our outsized debt and liabilities.”

Smith is the chair of the American Legislative Exchange Council in South Carolina. 

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

2020 Laffer -ALEC Report Rankings

1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

2. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

3. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

4. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

5. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert

6. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

7. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

8. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

9. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

10. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

11. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon

12. Idaho Gov. Brad Little

13. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

14. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

15. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper

16. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster

17. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

18. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

19. Nevada Gov. Steve Siolak

20. Wisonsin Gov. Tony Evers

21. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

22. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

23. Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz

24. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

25. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam

26. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker

27. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

28. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

29. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. 

30. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

31. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

32. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

33. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown

34. Delaware Gov. John Carney

35. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

36. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott

37. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont

38. Maine Gov. Janet Mills

39. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

40. California Gov. Gavin Newsom

41. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

42. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

43. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

44. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

45. Hawaii Gov. David Ige

46. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

47, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

48. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

49. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy

50. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

F1S food program turns first profit since 2015
Local News

F1S food program turns first profit since 2015

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 2019-2020 school year, the first for the partnership between Florence 1 Schools and Chartwells K12, produced a significant increase in meal participation, over a half million dollars was spent on improvements to equipment and the district was awarded $37,000 in grant funding from nonprofit and community organizations – all while serving more than 700,000 meals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death
Local News

Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 810 new confirmed cases and 56 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert