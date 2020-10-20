Henry McMaster rated 16th in non-partisan ranking of governors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMcMaster ranks 16th in the American Legislative Exchange Council's first rating of the 50 governors in the United States.

The council released its first rating of governors, the 2020 Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom, on Tuesday morning. The scorecard ranks the governors based on policy performance and result, as well as executive leadership before and after the start of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“State executives implement policy and respond to crisis in dramatically different ways,” Lead author Arthur B. Laffer said. “At such a critical decision point, voters need fact-based, nonpartisan data to judge their leaders and hold them accountable. The objective data voters need is all about economics, and it’s all found in this ranking.”

Each governor is awarded an overall rank, a results rank and a policy rank, which is expanded to list the exact criteria used so readers can clearly identify how their state leader stacks up and why. Governors and taxpayers can also use the criteria to determine state policy areas that need improvement, such as tax and spending policy, handling of federal funds from the CARES Act and economic competitiveness data.