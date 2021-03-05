 Skip to main content
Henry McMaster rescinds order mandating face masks in state buildings and restaurants
Henry McMaster rescinds order mandating face masks in state buildings and restaurants

McMaster

Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference at Darlington Raceway Friday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's trip to Darlington Raceway Friday afternoon was a productive one. 

McMaster said he spent his trip to the event working on an executive order to remove additional COVID-19 restrictions at state buildings. He said additional restrictions would be removed "soon."

"We don't need those [restrictions] anymore," McMaster said at a news conference at the vaccination event. "We've worked through all of that." 

Later Friday afternoon, as McMaster was leaving the event, his office issued an executive order that rescinds previous executive orders requiring face masks in state government buildings and restaurants. In both cases, the mandatory requirements will become recommendations. 

The recommendations for state buildings will be developed by the state Department of Administration and the Department of Health and Environmental Control. 

The also begins the process of facilitating the return of the remaining state employees back to the workplace on a full-time basis.

“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” McMaster said in a media advisory announcing the executive order. 

McMaster was traveling following an appearance at the McLeod and Darlington Raceway mass vaccination event when his office announced the executive order. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

