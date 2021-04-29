Henry McMaster says cities should remove remaining COVID-19 restrictions

McMaster added that people are "pent up" and want to do things and except in some circumstances there's no reason to hold people back anymore. He also said that some cities, counties, and school districts are defying logic and common sense with their requirements, according to WLTX.

McMaster said that it is "ridiculous" for school districts to tell parents to make their children wear masks in a classroom. He said the decision to wear a mask should be up to parents.

"Every teacher has had the opportunity to get vaccinated and are safe from the virus," McMaster said on Twitter Thursday evening. "It’s time to unmask our children."

Both the state school boards association and the state school administrators association issued statements Thursday morning calling for school districts to continue to follow guidance from health officials.

Scott Price, executive director of the South Carolina School Boards Association, said local school boards have been working with superintendents and school personnel to be very careful to ensure that schools adhere to frequently changing health and safety guidance issued by federal and state authorities.