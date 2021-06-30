Henry McMaster says Democratic governors' approaches to COVID-19 pandemic have destroyed lives

DARLINGTON, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday afternoon that the approach of Democratic governors to the COVID-19 pandemic has destroyed lives.
McMaster compared and contrasted the response of Republicans and Democrats to the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference held to announce that Darlington County Clerk of Court Scott Suggs was switching to the Republican Party.
"They [Democratic governors] have shut down – closed down – destroying lives and we [Republican governors] have done the opposite," McMaster said.
He implied that the different approaches resulted from different views of the Constitution and the role of government.
McMaster said the Republican Party had made its claim clear that the party believes in free enterprise, a strong defense and limited federal government.
"We also stand clear with the Constitution," McMaster continued. "That is one reason why we in South Carolina and some other states – mostly [led by] Republican[s] – did not close down many businesses. We slowed down as much as we had to but we didn't close down."
He said that closing down would have represented the taking of property from a person, something the government is not supposed to do without due process of law. McMaster, a lawyer and former state attorney general, added that the due process clause requires a "real good reason" for the state to take someone's property.
"If you close down a business, that's taking property from someone and the Constitution says you can't do that without due process," McMaster said. "Unless you've got a real good reason – evidence – to show why this particular business must be limited in some way, then that's unconstitutional to limit in that way. So that's why we slowed down."
He added that he was reminded at Boys' State that the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment – the 14th Amendment applies the Fifth Amendment to states – is not given by the Constitution.
"Those rights are given to us by God," McMaster said. "It is the Constitution that is there to protect our rights against the overwhelming power of the government."
McMaster said that's why the Founding Fathers devised the balance of powers and added the Bill of Rights to the Constitution.
"It's in our [Republican Party] creed," McMaster said. "That creed is what we believe causes prosperity. The most recent example is the way that Democrat governors responded to the pandemic and the way Republican governors [responded] all with the same facts, the same information and the same knowledge."
He added that it takes a team to move the state forward. McMaster also said that he felt the best days were ahead of the state.