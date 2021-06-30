Henry McMaster says Democratic governors' approaches to COVID-19 pandemic have destroyed lives

"If you close down a business, that's taking property from someone and the Constitution says you can't do that without due process," McMaster said. "Unless you've got a real good reason – evidence – to show why this particular business must be limited in some way, then that's unconstitutional to limit in that way. So that's why we slowed down."

He added that he was reminded at Boys' State that the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment – the 14th Amendment applies the Fifth Amendment to states – is not given by the Constitution.

"Those rights are given to us by God," McMaster said. "It is the Constitution that is there to protect our rights against the overwhelming power of the government."

McMaster said that's why the Founding Fathers devised the balance of powers and added the Bill of Rights to the Constitution.

"It's in our [Republican Party] creed," McMaster said. "That creed is what we believe causes prosperity. The most recent example is the way that Democrat governors responded to the pandemic and the way Republican governors [responded] all with the same facts, the same information and the same knowledge."

He added that it takes a team to move the state forward. McMaster also said that he felt the best days were ahead of the state.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.