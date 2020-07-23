HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Gov. Henry D. McMaster has shaken up the South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics Board of Trustees.
On July 20, McMaster made nine appointments to the board to replace five members with recently expired terms and to fill four vacant seats, according to information provided by the governor's office.
He appointed Heyward Hillard of Anderson to replace Vice Chairman Arthur Thompkins representing Congressional District 3, Hudson Denney of Greenville to replace Lee Stogner representing Congressional District 4, Henry Tisdale of North Charleston to replace Christian Przirembel in an at-large seat, Robert Brown of Hartsville to replace Chairwoman Carolyne Williams in an at-large seat, and Charmeka Childs of West Columbia to replace Dr. Joe Griffin III in an at-large seat. McMaster also appointed Barbara Melvin of Mount Pleasant to the vacant seat representing Congressional District 1, Dennis Getter of Fort Mill to the vacant seat representing Congressional District 5, Dr. Rainey Knight of Hartsville to the vacant seat representing Congressional District 7, and John Michael Florence of Columbia to fill a vacant at-large seat.
These appointments come three days after a meeting at which the board approved a plan to only offer classes online for the coming school year.
"It is with great heartbreak and disappointment that the Governor has decided to replace me as the District 4 appointee to the SC GSSM Board of Trustees (along with most to the existing appointed members of the Board) due to my/our vote at last Friday's Board meeting to accept the School's leadership plan to go virtual for the Fall 2020 semester," Thompkins wrote in a Facebook group for parents of students in the school. "It has been a pleasure to serve on the Board as an Alumnus."
Information on the website of the governor's school indicates that Thompkins is a 1992 graduate of the school.
A source with knowledge described the July 17 board meeting as a "disaster." An agenda available online says the board planned to discuss residential options for the school during the coming year on a 1 p.m. conference call.
As all school districts in South Carolina were required to, the school sent surveys to parents seeking comments on the reopening of schools following the conversion to online education in March after McMaster ordered schools closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The source indicated that the school administration then received the results of those surveys, ignored the parents wanting their children to be back in school, and developed a plan to only offer online instruction for the fall.
Once they learned of the online-only plan, those parents who wanted their children to have the option to attend the school in person then began circulating a petition to urge the school's board to offer a residential option, the source said.
That petition had reportedly gotten around 140 signatures.
There are around 240-280 students in the school.
Despite the petition and a requirement from the governor's office to offer in-person education during the school year, the board voted to approve only the online option.
The source indicated that then-chair Williams became so frustrated during the meeting that she adjourned it before the board could approve a residential option.
The source also said that House Speaker Jay Lucas became involved with the school and its decision to only offer online only classes in the fall.
“This year, the board of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics found itself with four vacant seats and five expired seats," Lucas said in an emailed statement. "I found this to be unacceptable. I applaud Gov. McMaster for not only filling those nine seats, but choosing extremely qualified individuals to do so. I am especially pleased that among those qualified appointees, there are more than one with strong ties to Hartsville. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these appointees will have on this special institution.”
The person contacting the Morning News arguing that it would be very difficult for the school to offer residential options also said that McMaster's had also informed parents that the school would be offering a residential option in the fall.
Whether the school could offer a residential option is a matter of interpretation. One person contacting the Morning News asserted that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing in a setting where four students share a bathroom in a building housing around 240 kids from all over the state. That person added that the school did not have the ability to isolate a person who tested positive from the other students. Another person said that there were at most 30 students per classroom and that once students were checked for the virus at the beginning of the school year, it would be easy to keep them contained in the facility. Also, it could be difficult for students to concentrate in difficult home situations.
