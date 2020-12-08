 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry McMaster signs bill creating Governor's School for Agriculture
0 comments

Henry McMaster signs bill creating Governor's School for Agriculture

{{featured_button_text}}

MCCORMICK, S.C. — South Carolina now has three governor's schools. 

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ceremonially signed state Sen. Gerald Malloy's bill creating a state governor's school for agriculture into law Tuesday at the future location of the school. 

The Governor’s School for Agriculture is South Carolina’s third governor’s school, joining the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, and the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics.

“The creation of the Governor’s School for Agriculture will go a long way in shaping the future of South Carolina’s superior agriculture industry,” McMaster said. "This investment will not only facilitate unprecedented opportunities for our young people but will provide one of our state’s most important industries with a highly skilled workforce for generations to come.”

“By passing this legislation and creating South Carolina’s third governor’s school, we’ve sent a message to our children that it’s never too late to be what you could have been and it’s never too early to start,” Malloy said. “The seeds that will be planted from this school are the seeds that you’ll see later on as leaders here in our great state.”

McMaster held the ceremonial bill signing for S. 613 at John De La Howe in McCormick. The school − the first of its kind in the country − is a public residential high school that provides an agriculture education program for students in grades 10 through 12.

The school will sit on 1,310 acres of forest and farmland, allowing students to receive hands-on training in the fields of agribusiness, forestry, equipment operation, land management, food science and more. The mission of the school is to provide a quality agricultural education that will enable its students to be the state’s future leaders in agribusiness, business, and education.

“As a live-in learning laboratory, the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe will nurture students' commitment to agriculture, ensuring a strong future for agribusiness in our state,” Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said. “Agribusiness is South Carolina’s No. 1 industry, with a $46.2 million annual economic impact. I’m excited to see how the young people at John De La Howe can help push South Carolina forward.”

The bill also creates a development office for the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, located in Hartsville. The office will raise support for an endowment fund for the school. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Two Florentines among 26 charged in local, state and federal drug investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A joint team of more than 85 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 18 individuals who have been charged in federal court for their roles in an interstate drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach, Conway, and Florence, South Carolina, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Local News

29 indicted for roles in 2018 Lee County prison riots

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Grand Jury has indicted 29 people for their roles in the 2018 riot at the Lee County Correctional Institute. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the unsealing of the indictments at a news conference held Thursday morning on the first floor of the Dennis building on the grounds of the Statehouse in Columbia.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert