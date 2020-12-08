Henry McMaster signs bill creating Governor's School for Agriculture

MCCORMICK, S.C. — South Carolina now has three governor's schools.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ceremonially signed state Sen. Gerald Malloy's bill creating a state governor's school for agriculture into law Tuesday at the future location of the school.

The Governor’s School for Agriculture is South Carolina’s third governor’s school, joining the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, and the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics.

“The creation of the Governor’s School for Agriculture will go a long way in shaping the future of South Carolina’s superior agriculture industry,” McMaster said. "This investment will not only facilitate unprecedented opportunities for our young people but will provide one of our state’s most important industries with a highly skilled workforce for generations to come.”

“By passing this legislation and creating South Carolina’s third governor’s school, we’ve sent a message to our children that it’s never too late to be what you could have been and it’s never too early to start,” Malloy said. “The seeds that will be planted from this school are the seeds that you’ll see later on as leaders here in our great state.”