Henry McMaster signs flood mitigation bill into law

CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina may soon be more prepared for floods.

Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Tuesday afternoon for Senate Bill 259, which establishes the position of chief resilience officer and a resilience office, authorizes that office to develop a resilience plan to prevent future flooding from having as much of an effect on the state, and establishes two programs to help remove residents from flood-prone areas.

The bill was pre-filed on Dec. 12 by Sens. Stephen Goldfinch, George"Chip" Campsen, Marlon Kimpson, Sandy Senn and Paul Campbell Jr. It was approved by the General Assembly during its September session this year.

The Pew Research Trust was involved with the creation of the report that led to the bill and also testified before a House Ways and Means subcommittee to advocate for the bill.

Officer Yavon Miller said that the state was one of several to enact such a plan to prevent floods and other natural disasters from having a big effect on the state.

Miller added that the mitigation grants could help with better, more nature-centered land-use decisions.