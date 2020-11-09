Henry McMaster signs Jay Jordan's business license tax bill into law

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — State Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr.'s business license tax bill is now law.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ceremonially signed the bill into law Monday afternoon at the Harris Pest Control office Monday afternoon.
The bill creates a standardized portal for businesses operating in multiple South Carolina cities and towns to be able to fill out business license paperwork for the cities and towns they operate in.
Speaking at the ceremony before the signing were McMaster, S.C. Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., House Speaker James H. "Jay" Lucas and Jordan.
McMaster said he remembered holding regulatory meetings across the state and constantly hearing about the issue of businesses that have to manage several business licenses with different fees, filing dates and requirements.
"You spent as much time going around getting your business license as you did doing your jobs, it felt like," McMaster said. "This is a great standardization that's come forward. It's going to make things easier."
McMaster also said Jordan did a terrific job getting the bill started.
"There's a couple of rules to remember, and one of them is that when momma ain't happy, ain't nobody happy," McMaster continued. "The corollary to that in South Carolina ... is when business is not happy, nobody is happy."
He said the bill would go a long way toward helping businesses and would lead to the creation of more and better jobs.
He also credited business leaders who helped with the bill.
Leatherman thanked the governor for visiting the Pee Dee. He also said McMaster was doing a great job and asked voters to remember that at the polls in 2022.
"This is an exciting day," Leatherman said. "At times, I wasn't sure it was going to happen. Again the bill came down to the last hours of the last day of the session after years of work."
Leatherman thanked Lucas for his leadership on the issue.
He also said Jordan did a great job on the bill.
"I think you learned a lot about the Senate and how it works," Leatherman said. "I understand it was a unique experience for you."
Leatherman said the bill was an example of running government like a business and a win-win for all involved.
Lucas called McMaster the best governor in the United States. He said Leatherman was a tremendous mentor to him and the rest of the Pee Dee.
"I think that we can all agree that 2020 was a strange year," Lucas said. "It continues to be a strange year. It did."
Lucas said the bill was a priority for the legislative session prior to the interruption from COVID-19.
Lucas also thanked the South Carolina Municipal Association and the Manufacturers' Alliance for working to compromise.
Jordan said it was a very, very good day for all businesses, particularly small businesses. He added that everyone talks about helping small businesses, but now those small businesses have something tangible to point to.
He added that he hoped the cost of compliance would go down for businesses.
Jordan introduced the bill on April 9, 2019.
He previously explained that in South Carolina now, different cities and towns have different business classifications, applications and due dates.
All of this necessitates a lot paperwork for businesses like real estate agents, electricians or plumbers who might work in several municipalities.
After a first reading, the bill was referred to House Labor Commerce and Industry Committee on the same day.
Several members of the House were added as sponsors during the 2019 and 2020 sessions of the House. Those members include Reps. Lucas Atkinson, Roger Kirby and Robert Q. Williams.
On Feb. 20, the committee reported the bill as favorable with an amendment.
Several South Carolina cities and towns, including the city of Florence and the South Carolina Municipal Association, were not in favor of the bill, Jordan said, due to concerns with the implementation of the standardization process.
The first major concern was that the state would assume control of the rates for business licenses and the funds collected.
Neither was ever in the bill.
The second major concern was that bill originally proposed changing the calculation of the business license tax from one based on the gross proceeds of a business to one based on the net profits on a business.
The bill was amended to remove the gross vs. net language on Feb. 26.
On same day it was amended, the bill was approved by the House on second reading, 104 to 0.
Jordan credited Kirby and Rep. Russell Ott, a Democrat representing portions of Calhoun, Lexington and Orangeburg counties.
The next day the bill was approved 94 to 0 on third and final reading. Then the bill was sent to the Senate and referred to the Finance Committee led by Leatherman.
The bill was then approved by the Senate during its two-week session in September. A conference was called to reconcile the Senate version of the bill with the House version. The conference's report was adopted on Sept. 23. It was signed into law by McMaster on Oct. 7.
