Henry McMaster taps former director Robbie Kerr to lead S.C. Department of Health and Human Services

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The next leader of the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will be a familiar face.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday that he was nominating Robbie Kerr to serve as the department's next director.

“There is not a more important time for the Department of Health and Human Services to be led by an expert on Medicaid,” McMaster said at a news conference held Wednesday afternoon. “Robbie Kerr is respected by both Republicans and Democrats and has a sterling reputation for integrity, professionalism, candor, and collaborative leadership. We are delighted that he has agreed to take on this position at this critical time in our state’s history.”

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the Department of Health and Human Services, and I can think of no better way to close out my career than to serve the people of South Carolina,” Kerr said. “I thank the governor for the confidence he has placed in me, and I look forward to working with the fine staff at DHHS to meet the challenges we face. If I am confirmed, I promise that the state of South Carolina will receive every ounce of effort I have to offer.”