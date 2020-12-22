Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor's office announced Tuesday afternoon that McMaster was notified of a positive test Monday evening. McMaster was undergoing routine testing as his wife, Peggy, tested positive for the virus last week.
McMaster is experiencing mild symptoms according to a news release from the governor's office. Peggy remains asymptomatic. Both are in good spirits, and McMaster continues to work from the Governor's Mansion.
“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” McMaster said. “This virus spreads very easily.”
McMaster plans to isolate himself for the next 10 days in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
He also was to receive a monoclonal antibody treatment on Tuesday based on the recommendation of his doctor.
The outpatient treatment is a preventive measure for those with mild to moderate symptoms and is readily available to the general public upon a physician’s order.
Physicians with DHEC say there is no way to determine exactly when Peggy or the governor were exposed to or contracted the virus.
After Peggy's positive test last week, McMaster quarantined himself and sent staff home to quarantine and get tested to ensure their health and safety.
Because the governor followed the guidelines and recommendations as a “close contact,” DHEC has determined there are no "close contacts" to the governor.