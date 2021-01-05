Henry McMaster unveils plan to replace South Carolina's private school tuition grants program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina finally has a plan in place to spend the money that would have gone to help students and their families pay tuition at the state's private schools.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster unveiled plans to spend $19.9 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief [GEER] funds at a news conference held Tuesday morning at the Statehouse in Columbia.
The funds were allocated to the state as part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act.
That act was developed to provide economic stimulus and security for the country following the shutdowns enacted to prevent COVID-19 patients from overwhelming hospitals. The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Included in the act was a provision allowing for an emergency block grant, called GEER funds, to the governors of the 50 states to decide how to meet the needs of students, including charter schools and non-public schools, post-secondary institutions, and other education-related organizations.
The total allocated to the program was $2.95 billion. South Carolina was allocated $48.47 million.
McMaster's spending plan includes $8 million to the state's technical college system, $7 million to the expansion of early childhood education programs and $4.9 million to the state department of social services.
“Through this pandemic, South Carolina has remained a place of enormous opportunity, and we must continue to work to create these opportunities for our children and those seeking employment,” McMaster said according to a news release announcing the plan. “These targeted grants will train thousands of South Carolinians for high-demand jobs and provide the groundwork for our next generation to excel in the workplace.”
The funds allocated to the state's technical college system will provide training programs for 3,100 adults in career areas such as health care, information technology, advanced manufacturing, distribution and logistics and criminal justice.
The funds to expand early childhood programs will be divided between the first steps program and the state department of education. The first steps program will receive $5 million and the state department will receive $2 million to provide extended summer and day programs to children in poverty.
The release announcing the grants adds that enrollment in 4K programs is down 12% in private schools and 23% in public schools this year and that getting children off to a good start with their education is a very important predictor of success in school.
The South Carolina Department of Social Services will use the funds it will receive to address the educational needs of children in foster care or living in group homes.
McMaster's plan quickly earned the praise of the Palmetto State Teachers' Association, one of two major teacher organizations in the state.
The investments announced today will support targeted, intensive support to areas of critical need in South Carolina’s education system, the association said in a news release. "The GEER fund was designed by Congress to give states the flexibility and resources to address the impact of COVID-19 on education, and the Governor’s actions today will support the learning of groups that have experienced significant and unique disruptions to student learning."
The association praised the early childhood funding allocation particularly.
The plan announced Tuesday is McMaster's second attempt to spend the GEER funds. He previously announced a plan that would have provided tuition grants to students attending private schools, but that plan was rejected by the state supreme court twice.
Between the rejections by the South Carolina Supreme Court, McMaster said at a news conference held at the state emergency operations center that his office had a contingency plan to spend the funds.