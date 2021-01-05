Henry McMaster unveils plan to replace South Carolina's private school tuition grants program

“Through this pandemic, South Carolina has remained a place of enormous opportunity, and we must continue to work to create these opportunities for our children and those seeking employment,” McMaster said according to a news release announcing the plan. “These targeted grants will train thousands of South Carolinians for high-demand jobs and provide the groundwork for our next generation to excel in the workplace.”

The funds allocated to the state's technical college system will provide training programs for 3,100 adults in career areas such as health care, information technology, advanced manufacturing, distribution and logistics and criminal justice.

The funds to expand early childhood programs will be divided between the first steps program and the state department of education. The first steps program will receive $5 million and the state department will receive $2 million to provide extended summer and day programs to children in poverty.

The release announcing the grants adds that enrollment in 4K programs is down 12% in private schools and 23% in public schools this year and that getting children off to a good start with their education is a very important predictor of success in school.